Microdose Psychedelics Presents a Molecular Masterclass: The LSD Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via PsychedelicNewsWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights, a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting content, financial analysis and engaging events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, will be hosting the upcoming Molecular Masterclass: LSD Conference in partnership with MindBio Therapeutics via an entirely virtual format on Feb. 17, 2022.



The conference will present a scientific deep dive into the dynamic field of LSD microdosing exploring the potential of LSD at the intersection of drug development and safety, clinical care and applications, law and regulation, business and markets, science and research, and history and culture.

Kicking off the masterclass is The History of That “Curious Molecule,” presented by Peter Van der Heyden, chief scientific officer at Psygen Industries, and William Leonard Pickard, former research associate in neurobiology at Harvard Medical School who is alleged to have produced “90% of world’s LSD.” Heyden’s scientific focus is on cGMP manufacture of lysergamides, tryptamines and phenethylamines for use in clinical trials and biotechnological approaches to assembling precursors and psychedelic drug molecules.

The event’s headline sponsor, MindBio Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage drug development company researching the medicinal use of psychedelic medicines to treat a range of debilitating mental health conditions. The company’s mission is to build a multidisciplinary clinical approach for better mental health outcomes.

Not only will attendees be able to watch the session live, but they will also be able to ask questions during the event, network in group settings and 1-on-1 meetings, and get dedicated time to talk with the presenters. Participants should expect to leave the event with added in-depth knowledge of history, current research, culture, medical benefits and the future of this crucial psychedelic compound.

More specifically, some of the crucial discussions that participants of the event are likely to take benefit from include: The Therapeutic Use of LSD in Psychiatry; Posology and Tolerance to Regression; Safety, and Efficacy of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) Assisted Psychotherapy; LSD Microdosing; Effect of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) on Learning; and The Effects of LSD on Creativity.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry’s most influential stakeholders, some of the world’s best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

