COOLLAUNCH: Coollaunch Announces The Pre-sale Of $COOL Token

Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coollaunch team is excited to announce the Presale for its token $COOL, it comes after the noticeable success of the Seed-Sale, which was sold out, much earlier than the actual schedule, due to the users showing massive interest.







The presale of the $COOL token kicks off today. Users can join the presale and participate to get the early bird status through this link: https://sale.coollaunch.io

Coollaunch is a Decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform built on the Cardano blockchain. Other than having just an IDO LaunchPad which allows users to Raise funds for their projects, Coollaunch is unique as its novel feature allows users to stake their $COOL Token to be eligible for NFT drops.

$COOL Token Pre-Sale Details

$COOL is the utility token built on the Cardano Blockchain that will power the COOLLAUNCH Ecosystem, $Cool Token will be used as a subscription token to access our COOLLAUNCH Pre-Sale Listing platform.

Pre-Sale Details:

Pre-Sale Date: 10th February 2022

Pre-Sale Allocation: 52,500,000 COOL Tokens

Price: 1 $COOL = 0.0022 ADA

Min/Max Contribution:

Min — 100 ADA

Max — 30000 ADA

Supported Wallets

$COOL token is a Cardano native token, so you can participate by sending ADA to the pre-sale address using any Cardano Supported wallets which include but not limited to the following below.

Yoroi Wallet

Daedalus Wallet

Adalite Wallet

Pre-Sale Link: https://sale.coollaunch.io

Coollaunch with its two-round mechanism ensures every tier level gets allocated depending on stake.

Coollaunch is also working on striking partnerships with influencers, marketing partners and KEVM developers resulting in a robust product.

Multi-Chain Support ensuring that Metaverse, NFT and gaming projects are able to raise capital regardless of the Blockchain.

$COOl Token

Cool Governance:

The COOLLAUNCH community is granted the power to approve all Cardano projects submitted on our Launchpad by means of governance events. $COOL holders can be able to endorse a new cardano IDO project by a voting process which will require staking your $COOL tokens in favor of a project.

Cool Staking:

Users of $COOL can generate revenue by staking the tokens to farm ADA or generate more $COOL or both.

Protocol users must be involved in voting on protocol governance concepts. The Governance Contract allows users to propose and vote on protocol enhancements.

Vision Ahead

The CoolLaunch team aims to be listed on major exchanges in coming months, after the sales are completed. Meanwhile, there are several partnership planned, which will be revealed on the official Medium handle by the team. The aim behind partnership is to disseminate information, educate the community, and eventually make the project grow further.

About Coollaunch.io

Coollaunch.io is a decentralized fundraising platform and startup accelerator built on Cardano, it fully supports Cardano native tokens, NFT, Metaverse projects and provides DeFi features required by new applications.

