LiveCare Inc. Continues Growth; Exceeds Customer Acquisition Goals

Venice, FL USA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. OTC:(LVCE), a game-changer in the remote patient monitoring space, continues its rapid growth as it exceeded its year-end customer acquisition goals. Intending to reach 1000 members by the end of 2021, LiveCare finished its fiscal year with over 1500 members. LiveCare's member acquisition systems are adding 500 members per month, with the current count at over 2000 members.



The Company has also continued to raise capital as it scales its staffing and other growth metrics.

LiveCare's telehealth diabetic monitoring and coaching is receiving highly favorable reviews and testimonials that can be reviewed on LiveCare's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LiveCareInc).

As previously announced, LiveCare continues to prepare to launch its next service offering "Seniors At Home" to provide a suite of services to allow the increasing eldercare market to choose to keep living in their own homes--with technology and services designed to mitigate the need to put loved ones in full-time care centers, preserving their dignity and freedom to live in their own homes.

Chairman Jim Dalton adds: "Our health center was built with this market in mind; we are already doing this…we are monitoring and serving our members who have type II diabetes in a loving and compassionate manner, helping them get healthier and stay connected to professional health coaches."

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

LIVECARE HEALTH

(941) 225-6699

info@livecarehealth.com