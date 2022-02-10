Global Food Enzyme Market is estimated to be US$ 3.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Enzyme Market account revenue of USD 1.76 billion in the year 2020 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 3.17 Million by the year 2030 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 6.1% over the forecast period. Enzymes have long been important in various parts of life science. Food enzymes are becoming more widely recognised as an important component of the food and beverage industry, prompting new developments in response to the pressing need to improve their flavour and texture attributes. The market for food enzymes is growing as they become a more important part of the manufacturing process for a variety of food and beverage goods, including bakery, drinks, and dairy.

The report " Global Food Enzyme Market, By Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase, and Others), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Meat, Poultry and Sea Food Products, Beverages, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’

Key Highlights:

• PowerFresh 9705 enzyme systems were introduced in March 2019 by DuPont Nutrition & Health, and they address freshness and resilience throughout the shelf life of bakery products. This market leader has been brainstorming on how to provide clients with unique solutions by using R&D operations in the food and beverage industry. In July 2018, the company announced the launch of its new invention and application centre in Kanagawa, Japan, to provide solutions to beverage, bread, and dairy industry consumers in Japan and Korea.

Analyst View:

Food enzymes are commonly employed as food additives to improve digestion, texture, and shelf life of processed foods. The rate of product adoption will be boosted by increased consumption of processed food and beverage goods. Furthermore, because processed meals contain complex compounds that are difficult to digest naturally, the use of food enzyme in the creation of processed foods is critical. To increase market share, food and beverage manufacturers are focusing their product line by producing frozen and chilled variants with unusual flavours.





Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Type, Global Food Enzyme Market is segmented into Carbohydase, Protease, Lipase and Others.

Based on Application, Global Food Enzyme Market is segmented into Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Meat, Poultry and Sea Food Products, Beverages, and Others.

By Region, the Global Food Enzyme Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Food Enzyme Market:

Major industry players include Royal DSM, Danisco, BASF, Lumis, Aumgene Biosciences, Enmex, Advanced Enzymes, AB Group, Chr. Hansen, Enzyme Innovation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hayashibara Co., and Enzymes Solutions. The key strategies observed among the industry participants includes new product development, acquisitions, and technical collaborations.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant Global Food Enzyme Markets, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Global Food Enzyme Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Carbohydrase Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Protease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Lipase Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Food Enzyme Market, By Treatment, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Bakery Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Confectionery Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dairy and Frozen Desserts Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Meat Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Poultry and Sea Food Products Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

