Seneca receives $450,000 boost from TD Bank Group to help recharge more careers

Toronto, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TD Bank Group has provided Seneca’s Career Recharge initiative with $450,000 in renewed funding to continue developing and delivering resources, workshops and activities that help individuals re-enter the workforce, advance in their field, change careers or start a new venture.

The program was established in 2019 thanks to a $1-million grant from the TD Ready Challenge. This recent investment will keep Career Recharge running until at least 2024.

“Career Recharge has become a free, go-to program for those looking to enhance their skills or take their career in a different direction,” said Chris Dudley, Seneca’s Director, Entrepreneurship. “With TD’s ongoing support, we will be able to deliver more tools and workshops to our students, alumni and community members.”

Career Recharge has attracted 14,000 participants from more than 77 countries, including India, Australia, Brazil and England.

“We know that the career landscape in Canada is constantly evolving,” said Farah Kurji, Senior Manager, Philanthropy (Canada), TD Bank Group. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, we are proud to continue supporting Seneca’s HELIX program and its Career Recharge initiative, which helps re-skill mid-career professionals at risk of job loss due to disruptive changes in the labour market. Career Recharge enables participants to build skills in creative thinking, problem solving, communications and resiliency to help them thrive in the jobs of tomorrow."

In 2021, Career Recharge introduced certificates for those who attend every workshop within a particular series. It also expanded its partnership with InStage — a virtual reality platform launched at HELIX — to help participants practise their interviewing and public speaking skills.

Career Recharge workshops are held every other Tuesday, and interactive InStage Live sessions are offered once a month. With new funding secured, topics planned for 2022 will focus on improving in-demand career skills that Seneca has identified through research and surveying participants.

About Seneca

