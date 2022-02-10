MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Sport Group Inc. announces today that it is launching an equity crowdfunding campaign through LiquidCrowd in support of its fitness app, JustMove.

With over 150,000 users in over 40 countries, JustMove is already a proven and popular fitness platform among Millennials and the Gen Z generation.

Using blockchain technology, JustMove rewards users with crypto tokens when they move, when they complete challenges set by friends or their employer, and when they reduce carbon emissions by walking or cycling to work.

JustMove users can earn additional tokens by donating to charities and investing in carbon credit projects.

Furthermore, they can invest their tokens in NFT art projects within the same ecosystem.

This evolution of JustMove gives investors a unique and time-sensitive opportunity to harness the power of three distinct trends:

Trend #1: Millennials and Gen Z are crypto-native. According to a new CNBC Millionaire Survey1, which polls investors with investible assets of $1 million or more, 83% of millennial millionaires own crypto. In addition, 53% have at least 50% of their wealth in crypto, and nearly a third have at least 75% of their wealth in Bitcoin, Ether and other cryptocurrencies.

Trend #2: Millennials and Gen Z are big fans and collectors of NFTs. A recent survey on Twitter showed that over 70% of NFT collectors and enthusiasts were under 35.

Trend #3: Millennials and Gen Z want to have an impact on the world. Artemis Strategy Group conducted two studies on behalf of Fidelity Charitable and found that 75% of Millennials described themselves as philanthropists, compared with 48% of Generation Xers and 35% of boomers.

Millennials are also likelier than older generations to engage in newer methods of giving back, such as impact investing and donating online.

The funding campaign

The up to $1.5 million equity crowdfunding campaign will be made available to the public on the LiquidCrowd portal. Canadian residents will be able to invest between $270 and a maximum of $10,000 to become a shareholder of the group. Accredited investors can contact the company directly.

A portion of the funds raised will be used to pay for the costs incurred to take the company public to accelerate its growth and position itself as a key player in the positive impact market.

Patrick Aubé, President of Fintech Sport Group, said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with LiquidCrowd for our round of participatory financing. They helped us structure our offer and prepare for the public markets."

On the LiquidCrowd side, the new President and CEO, Christopher Vaughan, said: "I am very pleased to be able to present the Fintech Sport Group financing offer as the first crowdfunding campaign on Liquid Crowd since I became CEO."

Investors have access to a very promising pre-IPO investment opportunity with a clear timeline to take the company public that will allow them to trade on Canadian growth exchanges in the near future. Fintech Sport Group is a company that operates in a very high growth market that is expected to explode in 2022."

Investors can learn more about the investment opportunity at the Liquidcrowd platform on JustMove campaign page:

https://liquidcrowd.ca/product/justmove-sport-fintech/

Website : justmove.app

Contact : Patrick Aube

p@justmove.app

Version française disponible ici :

https://justmove.app/fr/lancement-dune-campagne-de-financement-participatif/

