IZEA Begins Accepting Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, and Crypto.com Coin

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Crypto.com Coin (CRO) as payments for its managed influencer marketing services. Influencers in select campaigns for which IZEA is paid in crypto can also choose to be paid in these cryptocurrencies. This expansion follows an announcement that Bitcoin and Ethereum are now accepted forms of payment.



“Influencers are early adopters of cryptocurrency and have expressed a desire to be paid in these currencies for their work in the space,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “This move opens up even more opportunities for brands and influencers to connect in new and exciting ways.”

In a recent survey, IZEA found that 64% of influencers who participated already own cryptocurrency, and 50% expressed interest in being paid in cryptocurrency for their content creation. In addition, social media users and influencers who own crypto are just as likely to hold BTC, ETH, DOGE and SHIB.

“Although Bitcoin and Ethereum are the leaders in the crypto space by market cap, our research shows that they are not always the preferred cryptocurrencies of our customers and creators,” Murphy continued. “Accepting Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu Coin, and Crypto.com Coin is a direct response to the needs and interests of our creator community.”

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

