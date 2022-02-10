SCALES Gear Announces First PGA Tour Sponsorship With Louis Oosthuizen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCALES Gear announced today a multi-year sponsorship of professional golfer and major champion, Louis Oosthuizen, beginning in 2022. SCALES, a rising outdoor-lifestyle brand, recently launched their Offshore Country Club Collection, extending their ocean-inspired style to polos, walkshorts, and other golf and leisure apparel.

"SCALES could not be more excited to partner with Louis," said Matt Williams, CEO of SCALES. "Given Louis' storied career and entertaining personality, our shared love for the outdoors, and the new collection, we felt this was a unique, perfectly timed opportunity to bring in an elite PGA Tour player who will serve as our first global ambassador."

Oosthuizen has notched 14 professional wins over his career, including the most notable 2010 Open Championship, and currently sits as the ninth-ranked player in the world. In 2021 alone, Louis recorded three Top-3 finishes in major championships.

"We have watched Louis' career intently and we are looking forward to having him represent SCALES on a global stage," added Williams. As part of the sponsorship, smooth-swinging Louis will be wearing the SCALES Offshore Country Club Collection.

"I am honored to join Team SCALES and represent the brand on and off the course," said Oosthuizen. "Joining such a fun, distinctive brand is thrilling and motivating, I am excited to get the 2022 PGA Tour season underway."

To learn more about the gear or shop online, visit https://www.scalesgear.com/collections/offshore-country-club-collection

About SCALES :

Founded in 2008, SCALES was born from a passion for the sea and endless pursuit of adventure. SCALES develops and produces stylish, sustainable and functional apparel with an emphasis on ocean-inspired designs for men, women and kids for a variety of outdoor activities. Rooted in fishing, SCALES offers the ultimate in style comfort and protection both on and off the water. Recently, SCALES launched its SCALES Offshore Country Club collection which offers purpose-built apparel for the golf course, the boat and every happy hour in between. For more information, please visit www.scalesgear.com

Contact: Matt Williams at mwilliams@scalesgear.com, 2091 NE 36th Street #5054, Lighthouse Point, FL 33074

