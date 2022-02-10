Climate First Bank’s Regeneration Checking Account Now Available

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank with a global mission to halt and reverse the climate crisis, today announces its Regeneration checking account is now available for depositors. The one-of-a-kind account provides customers the opportunity to join Climate First Bank in supporting the environmental nonprofit Project Regeneration by funding their mission to stop the climate crisis in one generation. Created by environmentalist, entrepreneur, author and activist Paul Hawken, Project Regeneration was founded on the nexus of actions outlined in Hawken’s acclaimed book, “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation.”



The Regeneration checking account includes:

A direct $100 donation by Climate First Bank to Project Regeneration for each qualifying* account opened.

Monthly interest earnings on all balances are also donated by Climate First Bank to Project Regeneration.

Free Project Regeneration-branded checks

Free autographed copy of “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation”

No minimum account balance and no monthly fees



“It’s incredible how something so small like opening up the right kind of bank account at the right kind of bank can positively impact the environment,” said Climate First Bank CEO and Founder Ken LaRoe. LaRoe attributes Hawken’s climate solutions as the very genesis for the bank. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin sending Project Regeneration these donations.”

“Each time you do business with a polluting bank that invests in extractive industries, you are actively aiding in the destruction of our home. This is why Climate First Bank, as a bank that prioritizes the planet and makes regenerative investments, is so essential to Project Regeneration’s global mission to reverse the climate crisis,” said Hawken. Every dollar deposited with Climate First Bank will go towards mission-aligned institutions like Project Regeneration that a doing good for the planet.

Climate First Bank is a member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a worldwide alliance of banks committed to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by mid-century or sooner. Additionally, Climate First Bank recently joined The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, a collaboration between financial institutions worldwide to enable harmonized assessments and disclosures of greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments.

*The $100 donation will be made following the establishment of a reoccurring direct deposit totaling $750 or more within 90 days of account opening.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

About Project Regeneration

Project Regeneration is a registered non-profit organization founded by best-selling author, environmentalist and entrepreneur Paul Hawken. We advocate for a radical new approach to the climate crisis by integrating biodiversity, justice, human dignity and our rigorous research into a seamless tapestry of action, policy and transformation with the goal of ending the climate crisis in one generation.

