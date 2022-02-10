Vendetta Capital announces its investment in DROPP

Mahe, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendetta Capital is immensely pleased to announce its investment in DROPP, which is a social Metaverse platform, where users can mint exclusive artist series NFT based on their geo-location.

DROPP succeeds in bringing the unique opportunities that come with the opportunities offered by the developing technology such as Blockchain, NFT, Metaverse, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality to our daily lives in a fun way and combines the new digital life with finance, art, press and real life.





With DROPP, users will be able to mint location-based special NFTs, interact at special events, purchase land in DROPP Land, and see their purchased lands in the virtual world with their real-world interactions, thanks to the 3D-AR feature, which is also a unique DROPP competence.

DROPP creates a platform in the Metaverse world where media, influencers, artists, collectors, and gamers can co-create, interact, and generate income.

DROPP, which will operate in the Solana ecosystem at the first stage, will be operating in a multi-chain structure in the future.

We can summarize the unique features that DROPP combines technology and the real world in 3 main areas.

Geo Based DROPP Exclusive NFTs

DROPP Land

DROPP 3D — AR capability





To print the custom DROPP NFT, users must be physically present in the specified geographic location. As DROPP believes in the power of social interaction, both digitally and physically, Social NFT coinage events will be the first to enable users to interact with their NFTs, both in the metaverse and in the real world. NFTs printed at these events are associated with unique geospatial metadata that increase the value of their collectors.

DROPP LAND imitates the real world with geolocation technology. The DROPP map provides a holistic view of the DROPP world view where users can purchase land located in the real world location.

Fields in DROPP Land are planned to be put up for sale piecemeal with special whitelist events.

With its location-based feature, the interaction and value of the land owned in the digital world, which will increase with real world interaction, will bring a unique experience and countless opportunities.

DROPP 3D — AR capability

With impressive 3D AR capability, users will be able to interact with their NFTs and purchased land, organize, and participate in special events. They will be able to earn income by staking their minted NFT, or they will be able to rent their land and generate income.

Ecosystem Partners

DROPP collaborates with ecosystem partners with millions of followers all over the world to bring the countless opportunities offered by its technology to millions of users with mass interaction. Thus, it aims to increase quality content and user interaction much faster.

In addition, it is aimed to create TOP Avatar projects through collaborations with successful artists and celebrities.

DROPP is bringing the metaverse to the real world. With Covid-19 in recent years, our social interactions have gotten worse than ever before. The development of technology presents us with new opportunities that will increase our social interactions. Paradigms combined with blockchain technology offer us new opportunities to have fun, develop, interact, increase our creativity, and generate income from it. We are very happy to be a part of these new developments with DROPP and to be able to support the developments in the direction of our mission.

About Vendetta Capital

Vendetta invests in, leads, and helps projects to accelerate developing novel solutions to address the core issues of scalability, privacy, and interoperability for decentralized protocols and applications.

Vendetta Capital has become one of the leading investors in the blockchain venture capital ecosystem with its experience, wide network around the world, and effective strategic competencies that can analyze the innovative expectations of the market in depth and transfer these capabilities to the successful projects it invests. With these approaches Vendetta has invested many successful and game changer projects such as Jenny Dao, Linear Finance, HOPR, WOO Trade, Archer Dao, Unilend, Bridge Mutual, Alliance Block and will continue to support future shaping projects.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CapitalVendetta