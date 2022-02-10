VERB Recruits QVC and HSN Alum for its Livestream Shopping Management Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced that former QVC and HSN TV shopping guest host has joined the leadership team at VERB for its new 24/7 multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform called MARKET, designed to host scores of simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories. In this role, she will leverage her extensive experience and relationships to recruit brands, content creators, distributors and talent to the MARKET platform. She will also develop and manage a stable of experienced livestream hosts for those vendors that seek experienced live selling professionals to host their live selling events. In addition, she will provide training and coaching sessions to prospective event hosts to ensure they deliver an entertaining shopping experience to maximize event success.



Ms. Eckman has approximately two decades of experience spanning broadcast journalism, TV hosting, and professional coaching. She led the team behind the launch of QVC’s first and only proprietary beauty brand, which generated $4 million in sales on the first day. Her strong salesmanship has helped global brands shape their vision, strategy and innovation to drive breakthrough results. Ms. Eckman earned her B.A. in communications from Penn State University, where she was an Academic All-American swimmer. She received her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and graduated at the highest level from Columbia University’s executive and organizational coaching program. She is also an Associate Certified Coach by the International Coaching Federation and a licensed NBI consultant. Ms. Eckman is the author of “The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate to the VERB MARKET team,” said VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia. “I am confident that her wealth of experience in building brands and hosting live events on QVC and HSN will help accelerate the growth of VERB’s MARKET platform. Her proven track record in domestic and international media, as well as in professional and personal development coaching, should help attract more retailers, brands, and influencers to the platform. I look forward to Kate’s contributions in developing this extremely exciting new business that is at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment and delivering even greater value for our shareholders.”

“It is a tremendous opportunity to work with a forward-thinking company like VERB,” said Ms. Eckman. “I am really excited to be a part of the growth of the MARKET platform by leveraging my experience in live TV selling events, coaching, and as a media spokesperson. MARKET is a truly innovative way for retailers and entrepreneurs to expand their sales channels through livestreaming, with features and functionality beyond anything else in the online retail space that places it squarely at the forefront of this explosive new industry.”

VERB has released a new MARKET video that can be viewed here, which highlights the new platform’s key features, functionality, and differentiators. For Vendors, Brands, Influencers, and Content Creators interested in becoming part of the new paradigm for online commerce, sign up today to join MARKET’s Sellers’ Community on Market.Live.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 200 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

