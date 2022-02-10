UV Technology Leader, Violet Defense, Celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's been reported that women only make up 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). However, Violet Defense, an Orlando-based UV Disinfection technology company, is dedicated to creating ample opportunities for women to excel in the field, be treated as equals, and create a work environment that encourages them to pursue their engineering and science aspirations.

Their belief in empowering women aligns with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a day that was adopted in 2015 by the United Nations and is intended to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

Pamela Rohr, a mechanical engineer at Violet Defense, has always had an interest in the field of science, despite being faced with obstacles, some of which began in high school when females weren't allowed to take drafting courses or shop.

"We've come a long way in creating space for women in the industry by offering them the same opportunities as their male counterparts to develop skills and evolve," said Rohr. "At Violet Defense, in particular, they've taken great care to create an inclusive, team-oriented environment where everyone, no matter their gender, has the same chances to grow."

At the beginning of 2022, Violet Defense announced a partnership with the University of Central Florida (UCF) Athletics Association to be the Official Defender of Healthy Spaces. Through this partnership, Violet Defense was introduced to Seetha Raghavan, Ph.D., a professor, aerospace graduate, and aerospace engineering program director at UCF.

Dr. Raghavan continues to leverage her experience and expertise in the fields of science and engineering to empower other women in the industry as well. Her commitment to encouraging women to follow their dreams of having successful careers in the field is amplified by the many women-centric programs offered by UCF.

"As a faculty member, providing opportunities for students to explore STEM has allowed me to share my passion for engineering," said Dr. Raghavan. "I always capitalize on the chance to provide mentorship and guidance because I want students to take advantage of the many great STEM opportunities that are available."

For women considering a career in science, Dr. Raghavan encourages them to always reach beyond what they think they can achieve and they'll find themselves breaking barriers. "Remember, there are mentors in your midst. Reach out to them and build a support system to help you move forward with your dreams," she added.

