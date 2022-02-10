10 February 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares under DRIS

The Company has today allotted 624,916 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme (“DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the dividend of 3.15 pence per Ordinary Share paid today.

The price at which the 624,916 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 86.69 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS, on the basis of the last reported net asset value per Ordinary Share in the Company as at 21 January 2022, which was announced on 25 January 2022.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 17 February 2022.

Further information regarding the DRIS can be found in the DRIS terms and conditions and DRIS mandate form available on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 268,453,713 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 268,453,713. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited



Susan.Fadil



Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com



+44 203 893 1005



+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31