Real estate agents invited to study how to work with home builders

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesUSA Alliance, founded by the real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, is inviting real estate agents to register for its online new home sales education coursework available in February and March. Real estate agents in Texas can earn continuing education credits required to maintain an active state real estate license.



Real estate agents completing the six different classes offered will receive a new home sales certification. The Alliance has already helped more than 4,000 real estate sales professionals learn to work with home builders better.

Available remotely via Zoom, agents can sign up for the entire two-day program or individual classes. The next 2-day series of classes are on Wednesday and Thursday, February 16 and 17, and Wednesday and Thursday, March 16 and 17. Registration is online at the HomesUSAAlliance.com website on its Calendar page (https://homesusaalliance.com/education/course-calendar) and is open to agents throughout Texas and nationwide.

Hafer, who created and taught the coursework, notes that individual classes include “Building Your Real Estate Business Through New Home Sales,” “Everything You Need to Know About New Home Construction,” “How to Recognize a Green Built New Home,” “How to Successfully Negotiate with a New Home Builder,” “Understanding New Home Builder Contracts and Addendums,” and “New Home Blueprint for Realtors.”

The Texas Real Estate Commission approved the classes for continuing education (CE) credits. Agents can earn 11 credits from the six courses during the two-day program. Priced affordably at $200, once agents complete all six (6) CE courses, they will earn their New Home Sales Certification from HomesUSA Alliance.

“Riches are in the niches,” said Ben Caballero, America's top new home sales specialist and No. 1 ranked real estate sales professional. "Agents who learn how to work with home builders gain a specialization that can help them significantly grow their business," he added.

Hafer points out that the Texas Real Estate Commission requires agents to take 18 hours of approved Continuing Education credit every two years. “Agents completing our new homes coursework can complete about two-thirds of their two-year requirement in just two days.”

“Most importantly, we provide agents with information about how to work with builders that’s not available anywhere else,” added Hafer.

About HomesUSA Alliance

The HomesUSA Alliance's mission is to improve builder-agent relationships through better communication. With these classes, Agents benefit greatly from better insight into how home builders work. Founded by real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, the Alliance is their way of giving back to an industry that has enriched their professional and personal lives.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Images:

HomesUSA Alliiance logo

https://homesusaalliance.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/alliance.png

Ben Caballero

https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/L-38017_bcaballero_photo.jpg

Bob Hafer

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/themes/homeusa_theme/images/bob.jpg