Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Plc - Allotment of FWT Shares

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 January 2022 (the “Offer”), 1,138,804 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 10 February 2022 at offer prices ranging from 96.0p to 103.9p.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,138,804 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 11 February 2022.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 1,138,804 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 16,014,504 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181