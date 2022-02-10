Pagemark Technology Announces Issuance of Patents for Barcodes Containing Covert Data Used to Secure QR Codes

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pagemark Technology, Inc., a leading supplier of digital authentication technologies primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative systems to defeat counterfeit and diversion using its 2D barcode technology known as Pelta™, today announced that the Company has been issued two additional international Patents, further expanding Pagemark's protection in the United States, Mexico, the Philippines and, most recently, Brazil. The patent covers methods for providing document certification and authentication using 2D barcodes. Pelta™ provides a system for encoding a secondary datum into standard 2D barcodes such as the ubiquitous QR Code. The secondary data can be decoded and read using proprietary readers while maintaining 100% compatibility with standard barcodes. Pelta™-enabled 2D barcodes are used in systems to prevent counterfeit and diversion globally.

"With the pandemic we saw a massive increase of the use of QR codes in almost all aspects of life," says RanDair Porter, CEO of Pagemark Technology, Inc. "This large-scale adoption drives the need for certainty of origin which doesn't exist today with standard QR codes. Our Pelta technology enables standard QR codes to include digital security elements providing non-repudiation of source."

According to Bluebite, the following surge in QR Code usage was reported from 2018 to 2020:

96% growth in QR Code Reach

94% surge in the number of interactions

98% increase in the number of interactions per object

QR codes are an important part in addressing the global counterfeit and diversion problem.

The Global Brand Counterfeiting Report 2018 projected that the total value of fake goods would reach USD $1.82 trillion by 2020.

Pelta™ codes are secure machine-readable 2D barcodes which retain baseline characteristics and functionality of a standard 2D barcode while including covert features.

With the issuance of the latest patent issued in Brazil, Pagemark further addresses the counterfeit problem in another major global market. Pagemark intends to seek potential commercialization partners for Pelta-based products globally.

