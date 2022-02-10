Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria Expands Its Footprint Via Landmark Master Franchise Deal With Canadian Investor GK Patel and the Patel Group

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria (BMPP) , a U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, and franchisor, announced today a landmark master franchise deal with Canadian company The Patel Group—led by hotelier GK Patel, who is expanding his existing portfolio with the addition of the popular contemporary eatery which currently boasts 15 locations throughout Los Angeles County.

This marks the first master franchise agreement for Big Mama’s & Papa’s, which plans to have 52 franchise locations throughout the Canadian province of Ontario—with at least two planned to open this year. The deal was brokered between Ray Perry, Big Mamas & Papas Franchising, LLC President & COO, and Sam Wadera, a restaurant veteran and Managing Partner of The Patel Group, who will also be leading BMPP’s development in Ontario, Canada. Wadera played a major role in securing this landmark partnership due to his extensive franchising experience as well as being an established executive in the Canadian restaurant industry.

Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria is a premier Italian food concept offering a wide variety of great-tasting and healthy food options, freshly crafted with only the highest-quality ingredients and providing alternatives such as gluten free and cauliflower pizza crusts, as well as options for vegan cheese and vegan toppings to suit today’s diverse consumer needs and wants. Walking into each location, patrons are welcomed into a warm contemporary vibe that is simultaneously modern yet family friendly, evoking the inviting feel of a classic neighborhood eatery. Big Mama’s & Papa’s ordering options are as eclectic as its menu offerings, and adapted to be COVID-safe and third-party delivery-friendly with an integrated flow system that expands across its own delivery, carryout, and dine-in sectors.

The franchise features a wide variety of menu items headlined by its signature creation: The Giant Sicilian®, a 54” x 54” masterpiece that holds the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Deliverable Pizza and easily feeds 40-60 people. In addition to The Giant Sicilian, Big Mama’s & Papa’s is committed to providing patrons with Bigger Better Pizza, serving up a range of sizes from 10” personal pizzas to 36” pies that are ideal for the big game or family gathering.

Other highlights include the hot and hearty Egg Gondola Pizza, as well as a host of creative Build Your Own Pizza combinations and savory Specialty pies, crispy calzones, tasty pastas, fresh salads, delectable desserts, and an array of expertly selected craft beers and wines to form the perfect meal pairing. And be sure to include a heaping order of Big Mama’s & Papa’s Famous Buffalo Wings, slathered in your choice of seven specialty sauces ranging from sweet to sizzling. Up next, this year, Big Mama’s & Papa’s is poised to roll out an all-new catering menu with customizable selections suited for Families, Businesses & Organizations, and many more, with the ability to feed four to 100 people and beyond.

The historic new deal is driven by Big Mama’s & Papa’s long track record of success in this highly competitive industry, which has only continued to attract the attention of investors for its proven ability to thrive and grow despite recent social and global challenges. Through this strategic partnership with The Patel Group, Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria is firmly positioned to build upon its already-rich legacy as the franchise expands its reach even further.

In addition to its world-class dishes and expert service, Big Mama’s & Papa’s puts a strong emphasis on franchising. The chain offers exciting opportunities and hands-on training teaching interested entrepreneurs everything they need to know about the booming pizza business, as well as newly introduced Restaurant Size Models and Designs—from full-size to express-size—which have already fueled significant interest in both domestic and international franchise growth.

Other franchise opportunities include Area Development programs, from three to 15 restaurants, and Master Franchise Agreements providing exclusive city, country, and state territory development rights. With a strong commitment to giving back to the community at-large, Big Mama’s & Papa’s Franchisee Program proudly offers incentives for United States Military Veterans, and all California-based franchise owners provide ongoing support to The Leukemia Society.

“Always at the forefront of modern technology and innovation, each of Big Mama’s & Papa’s contemporary locations redefine the traditional restaurant experience—implementing fast-moving software to deliver better and more streamlined service for guests and franchise operators, alike. Already in 2022, the chain has launched a restaurant technology upgrade program specifically designed around customer service, featuring top TV menu systems, POS system upgrades, enhanced online ordering capabilities, digital marketing communications programs, and so much more,” said Erik Stroman, EVP, Franchise Development for Big Mamas & Papas Franchising, LLC. “I am constantly inspired by this Company’s commitment to innovation, and seeing how rapidly it has embraced the implementation of modern tech is just one of the many reasons I am proud to be part of this organization.”

“The food industry—and pizza, in general—has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last year, with diners eager for increasingly more convenient options that are both healthy, delicious, and affordable,” Wadera said. “This is a landscape that has incredible potential, and The Patel Group is excited to enter into it with the Big Mama’s & Papa’s team. Their success is undeniable, fueled in no small part by their keen ability to adapt and cater to a diverse clientele with a wide-range of tastes and needs. We look forward to working with them as we begin launching locations throughout Ontario.”

“This truly represents a historic moment for the Big Mama’s & Papa’s brand, allowing us to extend our growing reach even further with our first-ever international partnership,” Perry said. “For decades, BMPP has stood out as one of Southern California’s best eateries for pizza, pasta, and more. During that time, we have built a lasting reputation for high-quality dishes and high-quality service that has caught the attention of food enthusiasts around the world. We are proud to join forces with The Patel Group, and are excited for the opportunity to introduce Ontario’s diners to the signature experience that only BMPP can provide.”

For more information on how to join the Big Mama’s & Papa’s family of franchisees, visit the Company’s official website today at www.bmppfranchise.com.

About Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria

Since its inception in 1992, Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria has revolutionized the Southern California pizza landscape with its blend of family-style charm, (California Cool), and expansive menu catering to a wide range of tastes. Founded by brothers Aro and Allen Agakhanyan while the pair was still in high school, Big Mama’s & Papa’s has grown exponentially—servicing diners throughout Los Angeles with conveniently located restaurants in Burbank, Canoga Park, Pasadena, West Hollywood, Glendale, and Van Nuys, among others, and securing a place in the Guinness Book Of World Records as the world’s largest deliverable pizza: The 54”x54” Giant Sicilian®. Offering fresh and healthy ingredients and a slate of eclectic dishes such as the hearty Egg Gondola Pizza, signature specialty pies, crispy calzones, tasty pastas, fresh salads, delectable desserts, and more, alongside a roster of premium craft beers and wines, Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria is a staple of Southern California dining and a must-have both for true pizza enthusiasts and diners craving something more than the traditional pizzeria experience. For interested entrepreneurs, Big Mama’s & Papa’s presents exciting franchise opportunities as well as an extensive training program giving participants all the tools they need to thrive in the booming pizza industry. To learn more about the Big Mama’s & Papa’s family of franchises, please click here.