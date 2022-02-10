GuideCX, the Leader in Customer Onboarding Software, Raises $25M in Series B Funding

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After creating and leading the category of Client Onboarding software, GuideCX®, the world's No. 1 SaaS solution for customer onboarding and implementation, announced a $25 million Series B round of funding led by Meritech Capital Partners. Other financing participants include new and previous investors: Album VC, Prelude, Sorenson Capital, Epic Ventures and Orchard Ventures, among others. This investment will accelerate GuideCX's momentum and solution, giving companies a powerful way to engage their new customers during implementation and onboarding.

Widely recognized for its strengths in customer engagement, automation and reporting, GuideCX's customers are creating world-class onboarding experiences and reducing time to value. In the second half of 2021, companies using GuideCX quadrupled their engagement rate with their customers. Understanding that a low engagement rate is the top cause of failure when implementing a product or service, GuideCX will continue its hyperfocus on providing solutions to enable users to be the best in the world at onboarding and engaging new customers.

This Series B funding will add resources to further enhance those abilities as GuideCX equips organizations with intelligent automation logic that guides users on how to deliver products and services faster and easier than ever before. Additionally, the GuideCX team will focus on adding hundreds of managed integrated partners into its ecosystem, making its data available for companies to leverage with their existing tech stacks such as CRMs, business intelligence systems, CSM solutions, support ticketing platforms, internal chat tools and more.

"It goes without saying that this funding will help us bring customer onboarding to the next level, especially as we recognize that the main challenge implementation managers continue to face is engagement from those that they are trying to serve," said Peter Ord, founder and CEO of GuideCX. "Helping teams improve this communication will always be our guiding principle, which is why we will continue to work at achieving our goal of reaching 100%, across-the-board engagement with all external participants.

To learn more about GuideCX funding and growth, visit guidecx.com/news/series-b/.

ABOUT GUIDECX

GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.

CONTACT

Sid Ewing

sewing@guidecx.com

801-505-8941

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.