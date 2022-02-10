On the Heels of Three Major Industrial Land Closings, Crescent Communities Debuts New Industrial Umbrella Brand, AXIAL Industrial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Communities, a nationally-recognized, market-leading real estate investor and developer, today announces the closing of three new industrial investments, totaling 1.65 million square feet across eight buildings in three markets: AXIAL Crosspoint in Greenville, SC, AXIAL Bonds Farm in Concord, NC, and AXIAL 301 Manatee in Bradenton, FL. Coinciding with the three land closings, Crescent Communities also proudly announces a new brand name for their growing industrial platform, AXIAL Industrial. Designed to further strengthen the company’s already successful industrial division, AXIAL Industrial provides customers and investors with unparalleled, customized options that contribute significant value and solutions throughout the entire development process.



“With the debut of AXIAL Industrial, we will provide our clients with a one-stop platform featuring a thoughtful and diligent process for each industrial development, from land acquisition to product development for each specific location, and every stage in between,” said Bryan Blythe, Managing Director of AXIAL Industrial at Crescent Communities’ Commercial business unit. “We’ve had a great deal of success within our industrial division over the past 30 years and with each new development, we look forward to delivering best in-class, modern logistics facilities to each respective market. AXIAL Bonds Farm will serve as an extension to our industrial development throughout the greater Charlotte market, while AXIAL Crosspoint will mark our expansion into Greenville, SC, and AXIAL 301 Manatee will be the first in Bradenton, FL.”

Crescent Communities’ new AXIAL Industrial brand utilizes decades of industrial development experience to specialize in strategic site selection and key partnerships across a variety of markets, providing each customer with a differentiated project and a flawless development process. The team’s innovative approach allows AXIAL Industrial to deliver projects that are thoughtfully executed with a focus on efficiency and flexibility, resulting in a simplified client experience with honest and transparent communication for all partners involved. To enhance its tailored offerings, AXIAL Industrial has crafted an integrated location-sourcing and development process that will continue to make Crescent Communities a leader in the industry.

The new and improved platform experience will first be executed through the AXIAL Bonds Farm, AXIAL Crosspoint, and AXIAL 301 Manatee projects, all set to begin construction in early 2022 and slated for completion in 2023. AXIAL Bonds Farm will deliver three rear-load buildings totaling 809,720 square feet and AXIAL Crosspoint will consist of three rear-load buildings totaling 532,500 square feet. AXIAL Bonds Farm will offer various-sized buildings with ample employee parking to accommodate international, national, and regional users with a focus on manufacturing, assembly, and last mile fulfillment. AXIAL Crosspoint will feature modern clear heights, and trailer parking, providing flexibility to accommodate multiple occupants, catering to local and regional distribution tenants as well as eCommerce companies, while AXIAL 301 Manatee will deliver nearly 295,000 square feet across two buildings, designed to accommodate either single or multiple tenants for a variety of uses.

AXIAL Bonds Farm, AXIAL Crosspoint, and AXIAL 301 Manatee will join a collection of industrial investment projects in the company’s portfolio of over 22M square feet of commercial developments (with three business lines: Office, Industrial, and Life Science) representing nearly $2.4B of total investment.

Photography can be found here and more information can be found at www.axialindustrial.com.

About Crescent Communities:

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated residential and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 69 multifamily communities, 22 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our residential communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities.

