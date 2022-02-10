Data Center UPS Market Size to Reach $8.01 Billion by 2027. New Entrants are Planning to Invest in Mega Data Centers with over 20 MW of Capacity – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data center UPS market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach an investment of $8.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% during 2022-2027.

Key Highlights:

The global data center UPS market is currently dominated by VRLA batteries, with over 55% of the market. However, the forecast period will witness increased adoption of lithium-ion based UPS systems and other innovations such as Nickel-zinc and Prussian blue sodium-ion based UPS systems.

The market for UPS capacity <=500kW is the highest, majorly due to their adoption in both smaller edge facilities and in row and rack-level UPS systems by hyperscale operators. For instance, AWS deploys rack-level UPS systems of <=500 kW in its data centers.

Some key vendors operating in the data center UPS market include ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Legrand, and Piller Power Systems. These vendors offer traditional as well as innovative UPS solutions to customers. For instance, Schneider Electric offers UPS systems on a lease basis as a service to its customers.

Infrastructure vendors and data center operators are showing an increased interest in adopting lithium-ion UPS systems. For instance, Global Switch's facility in Hong Kong has installed lithium-ion batteries. IXcellerate's MOS2 facility in Russia is installed with UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries.

Grid-interactive UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries are increasingly being adopted in the market and offer advantages such as longer run times, quicker charge and discharge, and higher cycling capabilities. Eaton has partnered with Microsoft to develop a new battery backup technology, which will support power grids to shift toward renewable energy.



Data Center UPS Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $8019.9 MILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 9,719 MW (2027) CAGR 6.11% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America MARKET SEGMENTS UPS Battery Technology (Lithium-Ion, Flywheel, and VRLA), UPS Systems (<=500 kVA, >500─1,000 kVA, and >1,000 kVA), Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 9 Region and 51 Countries

Data Center UPS Market – Segmentation

The data center operators need more efficient power infrastructure and technology. Therefore, vendors are continuously innovating power infrastructure such as UPS systems to increase the efficiency of data centers. The data center construction increased after the advent of cloud computing; VRLA still dominates the market with around 76% of the market share. Despite the availability of flywheel UPS and lithium-ion-based systems, data center operators still prefer VRLA batteries. However, some data centers have started adopting DRUPS systems that combine both diesel generators and flywheel UPS systems as integrated units.

The growing demand to provide high availability services and increasing power fluctuations and outages in the electric grid will prompt data center operators to consider effective alternatives to provide high availability services, reduce OPEX, and operate environmental-friendly facilities. Moreover, vendors offering power infrastructure are constantly innovating backup systems such as UPS systems to improve their efficiency irrespective of the data center power load supported.

Market Segmentation by UPS Battery Technology

Lithium-Ion

Flywheel

VRLA



Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

<=500 kVA

500─1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA



Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Spain Italy Belgium Other Western European Countries

Nordics Sweden Denmark Norway Finland & Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Other Central & Eastern Europe

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Israel Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Egypt Ethiopia Other African Countries

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand India Japan Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment| 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power capacity | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by UPS battery technology, UPS system, tier standards and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, 34 other prominent vendors, and 11 prominent battery providers

Data Center UPS Market – Investment Analysis

North America is also the leader in the global data center UPS market. Within North America, the US dominates the UPS market, followed by Canada, with investments in billions by colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies in data center facilities and adopting redundant power backup infrastructure. The US accounted for around 22% of the overall data center investments globally in 2021 in terms of several facilities and is also one of the most significant contributors in the global data center power market. Leading vendors offering UPS systems must consider adding fuel cell deployment expertise to their portfolio as a standalone solution or partnerships with small-scale fuel cell suppliers. Overall, the market will witness multiple innovations, and it is vital for UPS infrastructure providers to partner with leading data center operators and principal contractors to improve their revenue during the forecast period.

In 2021, Western Europe observed investments in over 110 data center projects, adding 1,215 MW power capacity. Ireland led the market with over 260 MW power capacity for the same period.

In 2021, the Nordic region added around 291 MW power capacity after witnessing investment in over 20 data center projects. Sweden dominated the market by adding a power capacity of around 110 MW via hyperscale facility development.

In 2021, Latin America witnessed investment in over 18 data center projects, adding 189 MW of power capacity. Brazil added a power capacity of around 95 MW.



Key Vendors

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Piller Power Systems



Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Borri

Bxterra Power Technology

Canovate

CENTIEL

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Enconnex

EverExceed

Fuji Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Huawei Technologies

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

Kohler

Legrand

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Panduit

Rittal

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology (KSTAR)

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

Tripp Lite

VYCON

ZincFive

Prominent Battery Providers

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

FIAMM Energy Technology

Haze Battery

HBL Power Systems

Power Sonic

UNIPOWER

Saft

Storage Battery Systems

Vision Group (Shenzhen Center Power Tech)

ZAF Energy Systems



