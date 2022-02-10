ARTCELS Offers Millennial Art Collectors a Chance to Invest in 'Masters' $1.35M Portfolio

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ground-breaking digital art investment platform ARTCELS today announces the final of their three-part high yield tokenised blue-chip art portfolio series. The trilogy's crescendo is the new Masters' portfolio, valued at $1.35M, launching to investors on 24 Feb. 2022. An exhibition of these highly coveted works will appear at HOFA Gallery, London, running for two weeks until 6 March 2022. Also, it will be available to view virtually via HOFA's website.

Masters has been curated for the Millennial art collector and features works selected for their uniqueness, rarity, collectability and appreciative potential. It will showcase eight works from eight contemporary global masters, Daniel Arsham, Robert Nava, Invader, Jason Revok, Amoako Boafo, Madsaki, Josh Sperling and Mike Lee. Adding to the portfolio's sui generis nature, each work is unique with no editions or prints presented in this portfolio.

Never-seen-before highlights include celebrated African contemporary artist Amoako Boafo's Maria Number 2, which explores and celebrates Black identity in his signature portrait style. Also taking centre stage is Daniel Arsham's Quartz Face, a unique piece that focuses on organic matter and petrification, placing a human face at the centre of this transformation.

Investors and the public can enjoy these unique works at HOFA Gallery, London, during the forthcoming Master exhibition (24 Feb.-6 March 2022). The works will then be exhibited at HOFA Gallery, Mykonos, this summer and Art Miami and in Asia during Q4 2022.

ARTCELS launched in early 2020 and became a pioneering asset-based tokenised art investment platform, using NFTs, blockchain technology and cryptography to ensure safe and secure investments. It is also backed by its own revolutionary Swiss-based cryptocurrency - Artem Coin. Its founders aimed to encourage and facilitate art investments in a younger and tech-savvy market by allowing them to own shares in blue-chip art portfolios that may have otherwise been unobtainable to them.

ARTCELS co-founder Elio D'Anna says, "ARTCELS has been a fascinating journey. Launching in 2020 with XXI and following in 2021 with Millennials, these previous portfolios combined unique and limited-edition artworks. We have seen market trends change quite substantially since then and find ourselves now in a very different landscape with the culmination of this series, Masters, which now covets the rarity of originals over editions."

He adds, "Over the investment horizon, the annual IRR has always been double digits. With Masters, though, we have worked exceptionally hard to acquire and curate a portfolio with original contemporary masterpieces by phenomenal artists that we believe will become our highest yielding portfolio to date."

The price of a single 'Masters' share is $2,000, and the portfolio opens with an initial offering of $1.35M capped at 100 shares initially.

"Artful investment" Sky News

"Shaking up the world of art investment" Reuters

"Virtually real assets" FT

"ARTCELS gives everyday investors the chance to buy shares" Telegraph

Cracked Quartz Face, Daniel Arsham, 2018, Quartz crystal (44 x 36 x 23 cm)









