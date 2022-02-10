Sorenson Communications Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson Communications, the global leader of sign language interpreting and captioned phone services, has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s best employers,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson Communications. “Our commitment to providing an engaging, dynamic, and inclusive workplace is unwavering. Our employees are the heartbeat of our organization, and their dedication to excellence and commitment to connecting people through communication are what drive our success.”

Earlier this year, Sorenson announced initiatives to increase support for its workforce of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters, including adding educational opportunities, compensation adjustments, and hiring additional interpreters. Sorenson continues to lead the industry in training ASL interpreters and set a record of providing nearly 40,000 hours of education in 2021. Additionally, Sorenson continues to offer flexible schedules and remote work opportunities.

“This award is a testament to our outstanding workforce,” said Brian Breinholt, Sorenson Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are excited for this recognition of our teams and their unparalleled efforts to support connection and communication.”

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Sorenson is one of 1,000 employers awarded across 25 industry sectors. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To see open positions with Sorenson, visit the careers page, and to see this announcement in ASL, visit the press page. For more information about the survey, visit the Forbes website.

