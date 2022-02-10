CHD and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Call Upon FDA to Deny Emergency Use Authorization on Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine for Infants and Children Under Five

Washington, DC, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Health Defense (CHD), along with board chair and lead counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., sent a letter being delivered today to top public health officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) urging them to reject Pfizer’s application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID vaccine intended for children ages six months through four years. The letter reads, in part:

"We are writing to put you on notice that should you recommend this pediatric EUA vaccine to children under five years old, CHD is poised to take legal action against you. CHD will seek to hold you accountable for recklessly endangering this population with a product that has little, no, or even negative net efficacy but which may put them, without warning, at risk of many adverse health consequences, including heart damage, stroke and other thrombotic events and reproductive harms."

VRBPAC has a meeting on Tuesday, February 15 to consider Pfizer’s application for EUA status for this age group. “There is absolutely no COVID emergency for children under five years old,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “Considering that healthy children have virtually zero risk of complications or death from COVID, and that the adverse events being reported following COVID vaccination are at historic rates and climbing, it’s outrageous that the FDA is even discussing an EUA vaccine for this age group.”

The latest data from the U.S. government's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System shows a total of 1,088,560 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines. This includes 23,149 deaths and 183,311 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 28, 2022. Vaccine makers including Pfizer cannot be held liable for injuries and deaths following vaccination with EUA vaccines.

The letter to VRBPAC and health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and acting FDA Director Janet Woodcock, points out the following:

A large study conducted in Germany showed zero deaths for children under 5 and a case fatality rate of three out of a million in children without comorbidities.

A Johns Hopkins study monitoring 48,000 children diagnosed with COVID showed a zero mortality rate in children under 18 without comorbidities.

A study in Nature demonstrated that children under 18 with no comorbidities have virtually no risk of death.

Data from England and Wales, published by the UK Office of National Statistics on January 17, 2022, revealed that throughout 2020 and 2021, only one child under the age of 5, without comorbidities, died from COVID in the two countries, whose total population is 60 million.

Another study in Nature from April, suggests children’s bodies clear the virus more easily than adults.

A study published in December in Nature demonstrated how children efficiently mount effective, robust and sustained immune responses to COVID.

CHD encourages its followers and the general public to also contact VRBPAC and public health officials with their concerns on granting EUA status for COVID vaccines targeting infants and young children.

“If the vaccine does attain EUA status, it will be an important milestone on the pharmaceutical industry’s path to the ultimate goal of getting COVID shots on the federally-recommended childhood schedule,” said Holland. “This will then ensure immunity from liability for injuries and deaths in perpetuity to manufacturers and healthcare providers. Our children deserve better.”

###

Children's Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. For more information, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.