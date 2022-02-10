Forbes names Alliant Energy to America’s Best Midsize Employers 2022 List

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) was named to Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the list spans 25 industry sectors and recognizes 500 large and 500 midsize employers in the United States.

“This recognizes the great people at Alliant Energy and the way they bring our purpose to life,” said Diane Cooke, Vice President of Human Resources at Alliant Energy. “Guided by a shared purpose of serving customers and building stronger communities, we work together to create a safe workplace where everyone feels like they belong and can use their unique backgrounds, talents and perspectives to their fullest potential.”

Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey of approximately 60,000 employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Candidate responses were categorized into six main drivers of employer attractiveness, including:

Atmosphere at work and potential for development

Image

Working Conditions

Salary/wage

Workplace

Diversity

“We are purposeful about creating connections for employees – to one another, to customers and to the communities we proudly serve,” Cooke added. “While accelerating our generation of cleaner energy, we continue to emphasize improvement in our workplace diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

Through its Employee Resource Groups, employees work and volunteer together, creating a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging that extends into the company’s safety practices and professional development opportunities. All are designed to meet the unique needs of a diverse population and a key reason Alliant Energy was recently named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List and earned a perfect score on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index when named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The complete list was unveiled this morning (February 10) and is available on the Forbes website.

