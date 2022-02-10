Slalom Named Number One Consultancy on Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Large Employers

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, has been ranked number one in professional services on Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Large Employers and 53rd overall across 25 industries.



“I am excited and humbled that our own Slalom team members recognized us as the top employer amongst professional services on the Forbes list,” said Brian Turner, Slalom’s Executive President of the Americas. “This recognition is inspiring as we are constantly striving to create real impact for our people, customers and communities, while having fun along the way.”

With roots in Seattle, Slalom’s offices across the US and in four other countries have repeatedly been recognized as employers of choice and great places to work with a strong, positive culture that’s guided by a vision of a world in which every person loves their work and life.

The Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best Large Employers is based on an independent and anonymous survey of over 60,000 US employees who work at companies employing more than 1,000 people. The list is further categorized into 25 industries such as Aerospace & Defense; IT, Internet & Services; and Professional Services, where Slalom placed first.

About:

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 41 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 11,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​