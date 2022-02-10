The Film Detective Presents - The Classic Creature-Feature 'Monster From Green Hell' on Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD March 8

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm announced today that The Film Detective (TFD), the classic film restoration and streaming company, will release Kenneth G. Crane's classic B-movie creature feature Monster From Green Hell (1957) on special-edition Blu-ray and DVD, March 8.

From the era of giant bugs and atomic testing comes this low-budget howler about mutant wasps. When scientists try to understand the effects of radiation on earth creatures, the result brings them to an area of Africa known as "Green Hell," where wasps have mutated into monsters.

Jim Davis, who later starred in the TV series Dallas, plays Dr. Quent Brady, the scientist who starts the whole mess. The film also stars Vladimir Sokoloff (The Life of Emile Zola) as the skeptical Dr. Lorentz and Joel Fluellen (Raisin in the Sun) as Arobi, who warns Brady to beware of the African location. The locals don't call it "Green Hell" for nothing!

The special-edition release features a stunning 4K transfer, including both widescreen (1.85:1) and full-frame (1.33:1) versions of the film. Monster From Green Hell comes as the latest in a series of collaborations between TFD and The Wade Williams Collection.

BONUS FEATURES: Missouri Born: The Films of Jim Davis, an all-new career retrospective with author/film historian C. Courtney Joyner; The Men Behind the Monsters, an essay by author Don Stradley featured in a full-color booklet; and commentary with artist/author Stephen R. Bissette.

Monster From Green Hell will be available on Blu-ray ($24.95) and DVD ($19.95) March 8, or fans can secure a copy by pre-ordering now at: https://www.thefilmdetective.com/monster-from-green-hell

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective (TFD) is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, TFD has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms such as TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. TFD has released its classic movie app on the web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV and is available live on Sling TV, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Monster From Green Hell

The Film Detective

Genre: Horror/Sci-Fi

Original Release: 1957 (B&W)

Not Rated

Running Time: 61 Minutes

Language: English

Subtitles: English/Spanish

SRP: $24.95 (Blu-ray) / $19.95 (DVD)

Discs: 1

Release Date: March 8, 2022 (Pre-order Now)

UPC Code: 760137830887 (Blu-ray) / 760137831099 (DVD)

Catalog #: FB1019 (Blu-ray) / FD1019 (DVD)

