|Ålandsbanken Abp
Changes in company’s own shares
10.02.2022 at 18:30 EET
Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 10.02.2022
|Date
|10.02.2022
|Exchange
Bourse trade
|Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy
|Share class
|ALBBV
|Amount
|1,503
|Average price/share
|37.7209
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|37.8000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|37.7000
|EUR
|Total price
|56,694.51
|EUR
The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 10.02.2022:
|
ALBBV 2,982
On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
Attachment