SWORD HEALTH APPOINTS DR. VIJAY YANAMADALA AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health™, the fastest growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, today announced Dr. Vijay Yanamadala has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. Since entering the market, SWORD has transformed MSK care for its members with clinically validated and best-in-class solutions which are 100% supported by licensed physical therapists. Dr. Yanamadala will lead the Clinical Affairs team in support of SWORD’s mission to free two billion people from pain.

Dr. Yanamadala has extensive experience in treating medical conditions including scoliosis, spine trauma, spinal vascular diseases, and spinal deformities. He has published over 65 scientific papers and received numerous awards on the safe and effective treatment of complex spinal conditions through advanced and innovative techniques paired with the use of multidisciplinary teams. Dr. Yanamadala is certified by the Safety in Spine Surgery Project (S3P) and is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgery, Congress of Neurological Surgery, North American Spine Society, and the Scoliosis Research Society.

As CMO, Dr. Yanamadala’s clinical and medical expertise will ensure that SWORD continues to deliver the highest quality digital MSK care. He will drive awareness of SWORD’s innovative approach for treating MSK conditions, and will be responsible for engaging the medical community in deeper discussions around MSK pain and the importance of alternatives to risky and ineffective surgeries or dangerous prescription medications.

“When we first met Dr. Yanamadala we were deeply impressed by how innovative and forward-thinking he is. As SWORD’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Yanamadala will be focused on pioneering new solutions that push forward the status quo and redefine the way patients recover from an MSK condition.” said CEO and founder of SWORD Health, Virgílio Bento.

As a dual-fellowship trained, board-certified spinal neurosurgeon, Dr. Yanamadala joins the executive team with an extensive background in the treatment of patients with spinal deformities and comorbidities. Dr. Yanamadala currently serves as the Systemwide Medical Director of Spine Quality and Surgical Optimization at Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut.

“Similar to my clinical approach, SWORD meets patients where they are to provide solutions focused on strong outcomes. Offering non-surgical alternatives and effective solutions to members can help improve their health, eliminate their MSK pain, and improve their quality of life overall. I’m thrilled to join SWORD and help the team to achieve a very valuable mission for the healthcare sector and for the world in general. ” said Dr. Yanamadala.

Dr. Yanamadala is also a pioneering surgeon who was among the first surgeons in the tristate area and New England to offer awake spinal fusion surgery. He was also the second surgeon in the world to offer patient specific spine fusion surgery. He has done international spine surgery missions in Kenya, India, Mongolia and Sri Lanka, performing countless free surgeries during these trips.





