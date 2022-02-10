J.M. Huber Corporation Donates $250,000 to Thurgood Marshall College Fund

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.M. Huber Corporation (Huber), one of the largest family-owned manufacturing companies in the United States, announced today that it has donated $250,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) as part of its Huber Helps community engagement initiative and its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).

The donated funds will be applied to two programs. The first is the J.M. Huber COVID Emergency Fund Scholarship Program for the spring of 2022, in which 125 students attending TMCF member schools who have suffered hardship related to the pandemic can apply for up to $1,000 each.

The second is the J.M. Huber Internship Program. TMCF will help source up to five students studying engineering or other STEM-related fields for internship positions in 2022 with Huber. Upon completion of their internship, the students will be eligible for a scholarship of up to $10,000.

Building on a nearly 140-year history of innovation, Huber enhances the performance of thousands of consumer and industrial products around the world. With over 4,000 employees in 20 countries and $2.4 billion in annual revenue, Huber businesses continue to play a leading role in the industries they serve, always guided by the Huber Principles: Environmental, Health & Safety Sustainability, Ethical Behavior, Respect for People and Excellence.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with TMCF to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs),” says Lily Prost, Chief Human Resources Officer for J.M. Huber Corporation. “This is a critical part of Huber’s DE&I strategy and reflects our commitment to directing 1% of our net income annually to organizations supporting Education & Wellness, one of our three areas of focus for Huber Helps.”

TMCF has a history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students that attend HBCUs and PBIs, and creating pathways to economic mobility through degree attainment and lucrative careers. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has awarded over $300 million in scholarships for students and boasts a 97% graduation rate for students in its programs.

“We are proud to work with an industry leader like Huber and applaud them for this initiative,” said Dr. Eric D. Hart, Chief Program Officer for TMCF. “The funding from this donation will provide more talented minority students with a clear pathway from college to career.

For more information about the J.M. Huber COVID Emergency Fund and Internship Programs, please visit www.whosnext.tmcf.org.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: CP Kelco, Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods and Huber Resources Corp. With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including personal care, food and beverage, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, building materials, flame retardants and smoke suppressants, as well as sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US. For more information, visit www.huber.com.