Serco Awarded $64 Million Single-Award IDIQ to Deliver Ship Modernization Services

Herndon, Virginia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to continue to provide installation support for Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) on U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales vessels. This contract, awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, has a five-year ordering period, with a ceiling value of $64 million

Under the contract, Serco will be awarded task orders to perform installations, upgrades and modifications to the CIWS, a point-defense weapon for detecting and destroying low- and high-flying, high-speed maneuvering anti-ship missile threats that have penetrated outer defenses. These systems are typically mounted shipboard in a naval capacity. Work on the contract is expected to be performed at varying locations and facilities including training sites, private and public shipyards, pier side, in dry dock, Continental United States (CONUS), internationally, and at Serco’s facility.

Serco has a rich history of supporting the Department of Defense with Ship Modernization solutions and expertise," said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to continue providing service on this contract is a great testament to our colleagues on the front line who have been supporting this program over the last twelve years."

Known for building and maintaining C5ISR systems for various branches of the Department of Defense, Serco delivers lifecycle sustainment engineering, systems integration, hardware procurement, software development, technical support, installation and testing, operations and maintenance solutions.

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.