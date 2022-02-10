BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
Siège social : "La Woestyne" 59173 - Renescure
RCS Dunkerque 447 250 044
INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
|Date d’arrêté
des informations
|Nombre total
d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total
de droits de vote
31.01.2022
32 630 114
Total théorique
51 857 512
Total réel *
51 326 625
|*Total réel =
|nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions
|– actions privées de droit de vote
Pièce jointe