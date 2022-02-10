JumpCloud Wins Gold in 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced winning gold in three categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ; Multi-Factor Authentication , Secure Remote Access , and Policy and User Management . This recognition comes only days after the company announced its inclusion in G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards , and the addition of JumpCloud Patch Management to its cloud directory platform, helping small to midsize enterprise (SME) IT admins have greater insight into system vulnerabilities, allow them to deploy automated patch updates, and strengthen their overall device security posture.



"We congratulate JumpCloud for the recognition as a Gold award winner of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn, which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

JumpCloud’s Directory Platform gives IT teams an open directory platform for secure, frictionless access from any device to any IT resource, anywhere. The company’s platform is already deployed in over 150,000 worldwide organizations, including 1300 partners, and its commitment to ease-of-use for both IT administrators and the employees they manage has resulted in rapid product growth, rapid hiring expansion, and rapid customer adoption.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

