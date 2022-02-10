10 February 2022
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
PDMR Notification
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 10 February 2022, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 871 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Justin Paul Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
Non Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Shares under Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|86.69 pence
|871
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
871 ordinary shares in aggregate
£755.07
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 February 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 24,845 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31