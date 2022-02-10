HOUSEWORKS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GREATER BOSTON HOME HEALTH CARE FURTHER EXPANDING FOOTPRINT AND ROSTER OF PAYOR CONTRACTS IN MASSACHUSETTS

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HouseWorks, one of the nation’s largest independent home care companies, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Greater Boston Home Health Care, Inc., a leading home care provider serving Medicaid, dual-eligible and private pay clients throughout Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

Founded in 1992 by CEO Edward McGonagle, Greater Boston Home Care has been providing compassionate, high-quality personal care services throughout Massachusetts for nearly thirty years. The acquisition will expand HouseWorks’ footprint to include Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and additional areas in the South Shore and continue the Company’s strategy of building the best-in-class personal care platform serving both Medicaid/ASAP and Private Pay clients. During its thirty-year history, Greater Boston Home Care has developed strong relationships with important referral sources, including sixteen ASAP payor contracts, which will significantly expand and compliment HouseWorks’ current roster of payor contracts in Massachusetts and provide a clear path for accelerated growth opportunities.

Michael Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks, said, “We are excited to announce the acquisition of Greater Boston Home Care and welcome its experienced staff and talented group of caregivers to the HouseWorks family of Companies. I have known and admired Ed and his company for many years. Ed and his team are extremely well respected and have a strong reputation for delivering high-quality personal care services to seniors across Massachusetts. With Greater Boston being our second Medicaid focused acquisition in the last three months, we believe this will provide HouseWorks with the capacity to respond to the growing demand for home care across all demographics in Massachusetts.”

Edward McGonagle, the founder and CEO of Greater Boston Home Care, said, “As we contemplated the next step in our strategic plan, HouseWorks quickly became the ideal fit for Greater Boston. I have been involved in the personal care industry for almost 40 years and the demand for in-home personal care services is at an all-time high. I believe this transaction will provide our combined organizations with additional resources to help meet this growing need and HouseWorks’ hands-on approach to personal care will enable a seamless transition for our clients, caregivers and field staff. I look forward to working with Mike and the HouseWorks team towards a smooth integration.”

The acquisition is part of HouseWorks’ continued strategy to acquire in-home service providers that share its values and commitment to quality both within and outside its geographic footprint. The demand for in-home personal care services continues to be very strong and the Company is highly focused on continuing to provide outstanding services to its clients and dedicating the resources to create a unique environment to attract and retain additional caregivers to meet this growing demand. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About HouseWorks



