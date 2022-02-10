NFT Bazl Organizes MENA’s First-Ever NFT Art Exhibition in Partnership With the Rak Art Foundation and Dar Alfann Gallery

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NFT BAZL is joining forces with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leading art institutions to organize a state-of-the-art exhibit of local and international artists over the F1 weekend in Bahrain

Two of the most renowned art institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain – the RAK Art Foundation and the Dar Alfann Gallery – have partnered with NFT BAZL, the world's leading boutique NFT marketplace and exhibition organizer, to host NFT MENA 2022. The exhibition will take place at the Ritz-Carlton in Bahrain over the Formula One weekend, March 16-18, 2022.

NFT MENA will be the first event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, providing a unique and innovative look into the rapidly evolving global art landscape while simultaneously propelling the Web3 narrative of the ‘future internet.’ The exhibition will also showcase the cultural relevance of digital art, as well as the significant potential of digital art and NFTs as a medium to advance intellectual awakenings and investment opportunities.

According to Mr. Abdulrahman Almokla, Chairman of the Dar Alfann Gallery: “The exhibition, which is the inaugural edition and will go on to become an annual event, will provide a platform for much-needed conversations about a decentralized future and the next phases of the internet as we begin to consider the blockchain and its many facets and assets and try to come to terms with a new frontier; one that merges the worlds of technology, art, culture, and the economy.”

The event organizers emphasized that NFT MENA will be an educational experience that demonstrates what NFTs are, how they work, and the opportunities they present to the art, intellectual, and investment worlds. Regarding the exhibition itself, NFT BAZL Co-founder Ori Ohayon and CEO Estelle Ohayon had the following to say: “We are thrilled with our partnership with the RAK Art Foundation and the Dar Alfann Gallery – as well as our partners at the Ritz-Carlton – in helping us showcase traditional art and local heritage. And we cannot wait to raise awareness about the power and potential of NFTs and blockchain-based art.”

“This exhibition will also further the conversation on the role of artworks that exist at the crossroads of the traditional and modern worlds. We are delighted to co-organize the event and cannot wait to welcome our guests, partners, celebrity artists, and local royalty for what will no doubt be an unforgettable weekend.”

The exhibition will feature works from many of NFT BAZL’s acclaimed international artists, as well as curated works from revered local artists, including Leena Al Ayoobi and Adnan Al Ahmed, among others. Ten artists and four speakers will headline the exhibition in all, while guests will get to experience three blockchain-focused workshops. Ten representatives from the art and technology worlds will also attend, not to mention many prestigious partners and collaborators.

The Rak Art Foundation and Dar Alfann Gallery have brought NFT BAZL onboard to harness the team’s industry expertise and ensure the exhibition showcases the intersection of physical and digital art in its best light. NFT BAZL is a recognized leader in the space, having organized three pioneering exhibitions prior to NFT MENA alongside running the world’s leading boutique marketplace for investment-grade digital assets.

The inaugural NFT BAZL took place at Miami’s prestigious The Temple House in June 2021, where 500 guests arrived to admire over one-hundred unique physical and digital artworks, including exclusive NFTs from boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Jr., alongside enjoying live performances from renowned international DJs.

NFT BAZL has since partnered with Binance and Decentraland to bring more memorable moments to NFT enthusiasts both in-person and in the metaverse, with the latest event at SLS Hotels, Miami, in November last year another resounding success.

About the RAK Art Foundation

The RAK Art Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering artists worldwide by providing opportunities, encouraging cross-cultural collaborations and exchange, and fostering international partnerships.

Through a comprehensive and accessible public program, the RAK Art Foundation seeks to engage the community and educate the public, offering a platform for critical discourse and social dialogue. Advocating for the development of endeavors related to innovation and sustainability, the RAK Art Foundation believes in the necessity of such efforts in furthering change and progress. The RAK Art Foundation exists within a converted traditional Bahraini House, the home where Rashid Al Khalifa was raised.

About Dar Alfann

Dar Alfann, based in Bahrain, is a boutique firm that specializes in creating art and artwork that speaks to the traditional heritage of the Arabian Gulf countries. Established in 2014, the firm has collaborated with local and international institutions to produce unique, bespoke products and projects. Additionally, Dar al Fann also consultants in art, curation, and content development for firms and individuals alike.

About NFT BAZL

NFT BAZL bridges physical assets and the blockchain, enabling collectors and creators to experience a new generation of investment-grade NFTs via a boutique marketplace and in-person events. The company uses unique technology, exclusive partnerships, and global exhibitions to educate its audience on how NFTs benefit the art world. The team has organized three pioneering exhibitions to date, showcasing over $10m worth of artworks to thousands of guests, with several planned in 2022, starting with NFT MENA.

For more information visit www.nftbazl.com

To RSVP to NFT MENA EXHIBIT, please contact Yasmin Sharabi, Curator RAK Art Foundation, at yasmin@rashidalkhalifa.com

Visit https://rakartfoundation.com and https://daralfann.com for more details.

