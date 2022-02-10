Baden Resources Update on Midway Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baden Resources Inc. (“Baden” or the “Company”) (CSE:“BDN”) is pleased to announce that it has received assays results and provides an update to its 2021 exploration program completed at the road accessible Midway Property, approximately 5 kilometers west of Midway, BC. Assays have been received for rock grab samples collected across the Midway Property, with selected rock samples yielding up to 1.31 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 12.35% copper (Cu).

Exploration completed in October 2021, consisted of prospecting and rock sampling, along with ground geophysical surveys including ground magnetics and horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM) surveys targeting gold (Au), silver (Ag) and copper (Cu) mineralization associated with skarn and epithermal alteration at three target areas including the Ingram Creek gold in soil anomaly, and the Lois-Bruce and Big Sexy skarn areas.

A total of 146 rock grab samples collected from outcrops of skarn and old workings in the Lois area centered on a mapped northeast trending fault zone have yielded a number of anomalous samples with gold and copper. The skarn mineralization is most often developed along the contact with Triassic Brooklyn limestone and sharpstone conglomerate in the vicinity of fault zones within the Midway Window. A total of 9 of the 146 rock grab samples yielded from 0.113 g/t Au up to 1.31 g/t Au. In addition, a total of 9 rock grab samples yielded from 0.26% up to 12.35% Cu with 4 samples returning greater than 1% Cu. The majority of the anomalous gold and copper bearing samples were collected from a 500 m by 500 m area centered on one of the northeast trending fault zones associated with the historical Lois showings. The HLEM surveys have identified a number of interesting conductivity anomalies spatially associated with sulphide mineralization and the fault zone in the Lois area.

In November 2021, Baden’s CEO, Howard Milne, its CFO, Steve Mathiesen and Director James Place, P.Geo., together with Michael Dufresne, P.Geol. and P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience Ltd. visited the Midway Property and viewed the areas of recent exploration.

The focus of the 2021 exploration program was the “Midway Window” where Late Paleozoic volcanics and Triassic sediments are intruded by a number of intrusions with widespread hornfels alteration along with localized skarn that host a number of historical showings including the Texas, Bruce and Lois showings. Prospecting, sampling and ground geophysical surveys were focused in areas of historical and recent sampling that has identified a number of copper-gold geochemical anomalies within the “Midway Window”.

Baden completed its commitment of $150,000 of exploration expenses on the Midway Property by December 31, 2021 and is currently considering next steps with the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

