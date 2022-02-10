Coastal Vacation Company My Vacation Haven Raises Awareness of Beloved Employee's Urgent Need for Kidney Transplant with a Coastal Vacation Giveaway

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At any given time, there are almost 100,000 people on the waitlist for a kidney transplant, and the average wait time is five years. Polycystic Kidney Disease is a degenerative disease that typically results in kidney failure by the age of 60. There is no cure for the disease. Maria Burke, like others on the waitlist, have done everything they can and have now come to a point of waiting. Maria's kidneys are currently functioning at 15%, and this mother of three has little time to spare in her urgent search for a kidney donor. When she revealed her rapidly worsening condition to her team at work, they quickly rallied around her to help with the search however they could.

Maria has worked for four years at My Vacation Haven, a vacation rental management company in Miramar Beach, Florida, and over the years (like many employees there) she has become part of the family. A social post about Maria's urgent need was shared on the company's social channels, urging their audiences to share the post and offering to choose one person (from all who liked or shared the post) to win a one-week stay at one of their coastal properties. Donating a kidney is a gift that can never be repaid, but the company hopes that this 'getaway gift' will help spread the word so that a matching donor might step forward and raise their hand. For Maria, a cherished member of her family, community, and work family, this precious gift can make all the difference in the world.

To learn more about donating a kidney to Maria Burke, please visit://uabmedicine.org/donateakidney and search with "Maria Burke," birthday 3/8/76.

To find out more about donating to the living donor pool, please visit: //uabmedicine.org/donateakidney, and to learn more about Polycystic Kidney Disease, visit: https://pkdcure.org/.

About My Vacation Haven

My Vacation Haven, located in Miramar Beach, Florida, is a locally owned, independent full-service vacation rental management company featuring world-class vacation rentals in Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, and Destin, Florida. In addition to helping visitors plan their ideal getaways, the company takes great care of the properties it manages for a growing list of homeowners. From custodial staff to property managers, My Vacation Haven's team is more than 100 strong, and they are known for taking great care of their homeowners, their guests, their properties, and, at the heart of it, their own team members.

www.myvacationhaven.com

