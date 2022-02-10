KeyCity Capital Acquires 50% of Hudson Title Group, LLC

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyCity Capital announced the 50% acquisition of Hudson Title Group, LLC ("Hudson"). In less than two years, Hudson has grown from a team of four to 25 and now has nine offices throughout the metroplex with an eye toward aggressive expansion throughout Texas and into the Southeastern United States and Rocky Mountain West. Hudson has a proven team of experienced professionals with decades of experience and success in the title industry and is underwritten by five of the top underwriters in the industry to meet the needs of any transaction. The transaction highlights KeyCity Capital's continued emphasis on investing in key markets and investments across the country on its path to becoming a Premier and Holistic Private Equity Company.

"The addition of Hudson Title Group to the KeyCity Family of companies establishes us as one of the market leaders in the Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, region," said Tie Lasater, CEO of KeyCity Capital. "Hudson Title Group is a well-respected brand with a great team of associates who deliver outstanding service to residential, commercial and lender customers. The complementary strengths and capabilities they bring will only further strengthen both companies and create additional opportunities for each as we look to their management team to continue building the Hudson Title Group brand."

"We are very excited about joining the KeyCity Family of companies and with the opportunities to combine our industry-leading team of title professionals with KeyCity's ability to deploy capital into growing Hudson both organically and through strategic acquisitions," said Adam Setliff, CEO, Hudson Title Group.

Having the backing of a company like KeyCity Capital also provides financial strength and leading-edge technology that will further enhance our growth objectives throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth marketplace. KeyCity Capital's culture, which highlights the importance of teamwork, coupled with their technology, was a key point for us and made joining KeyCity Capital a natural fit. I am confident that this new and exciting relationship will bring considerable value to both our customers and our team members."

________________________

About KeyCity Capital

KeyCity Capital is a world-class private equity and wealth acceleration firm. The firm serves accredited investors and high net worth individuals with comprehensive wealth advice and attractive investments in the private investment industry. This press release is intended for internal purposes only. Through using proprietary tools, we develop custom wealth strategies that blend investment diversification with personalized tax, income, and savings plans. For more information, visit the KeyCity Capital website at www.keycitycapital.com.

_______________________

KeyCity Capital, LLC

1209 S White Chapel Blvd

Suite 180

Southlake, TX 76092

Meliea Ware

SVP of Operations

Phone: 817.912.1569

Email: info@keycitycapital.com

www.keycitycapital.com

Related Images











Image 1: KeyCity Capital Acquires 50% of Hudson Title Group, LLC





This transaction highlights KeyCity Capital's continued emphasis on investing in key markets and investments across the country on its path to becoming a Premier and Holistic Private Equity Company.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment