The Mortuary Bags Market Size to Reach $498.62 Million by 2027. Polyethylene Segment Constitutes for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s report, the mortuary bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.83% during the period 2021−2027.



Mortuary Bags Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $498.62 MILLION (2027) CAGR 4.83% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET Europe FASTEST MARKET APAC MARKET SEGMENTS Raw Material (Polyethylene, PVC, PVA & PEVA, Nylon, Polyester, and Others), Size (Adult, Heavy Duty & Bariatric, and Children/Infant), End-user (Hospitals, Mortuary, and Others) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global mortuary bags market is being driven by the growing number of deaths across the world due to chronic and infectious diseases.

The global mortuary bags market is segmented by raw material, size, end-user, and geography.

Based on raw material, in 2021, polyethylene accounted for the highest share of over 31.10% of the global mortuary bags market.

Based on the size, in 2021, adults accounted for the highest share of around 53.85% in the global mortuary bags market.

Based on end-users, hospitals accounted for the highest share of over 44.00% in the global mortuary bags market.

In 2021, Europe dominated the global mortuary bags market with the highest share of over 35.00%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by raw material, size, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 40 other vendors

Mortuary Bags Market – Segmentation

Polyethylene has major advantages: enhanced protection, high adaptability, excellent rigidity, superior flexibility, and is easily recyclable. It is highly versatile, customizable, and leakage-proof. It is light, requires less storage space, and is easy to transport.

Heavy-duty post-mortem adult body bags were designed to carry heavier individuals that have passed away. This is ideal for bariatric cases where a stronger bag is required and is commonly used in mortuaries for the transportation of large bodies.

In 2021, the hospitals' segment accounted for a share of 44.03% in the global mortuary bags market. Hospitals report many deaths, majorly due to the admission of patients suffering from chronic and life-threatening diseases. Hospitals store dead bodies either to hand them over to authorities for conducting a funeral or for study purposes.



Market Segmentation by Raw Material

Polyethylene

PVC, PVA & PEVA

Nylon

Polyester

Others



Market Segmentation by Size

Adult

Heavy Duty & Bariatric

Children/Infant



Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

Mortuary

Others



Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

North America US Canada

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia





Mortuary Bags Market – Dynamics

The department of forensic science uses mortuary bags for the proper storage of the deceased. Forensic science utilizes scientific methods to investigate crimes and examine evidence of the deceased individual. Forensic science comprises a wide variety of disciplines, ranging from deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and fingerprint analysis to anthropology and wildlife forensics. The identification of the dead body is a forensic case and has become highly important as its absence in disaster scenarios can lead to legal and sociocultural challenges. Body bags play an important role in the coordination of disaster victim identification in the early stages as they allow for isolation, storage, and transportation of the deceased. Standard mortuary bags have been subjected to minimal modifications and have been limitedly adopted in forensic contexts, especially in unrefrigerated conditions that can often be in humanitarian disasters.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Deaths due to Crime Rates & Natural Disasters

Increased Value of Performing Autopsies

High Prevalence of Non-communicable Diseases

High Number of Deaths due to Epidemics and Pandemics

Mortuary Bags Market – Competitive Landscape

The global mortuary bags market is a highly fragmented market characterized by global, regional, and local companies offering a broad range of mortuary bags. Established vendors have accounted for significant market shares compared to regional and local players. However, major vendors witness intense competition from many local and regional vendors offering mortuary bags at competitive prices. Key vendors in the market have a broad geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Although major players slightly dominate the market, other players also focus on the continuous development of low-cost and biodegradable mortuary bags.

Major Vendors

Mopec

Extra Packaging

Tianjin Guyufan Biological Technology



Other Prominent Vendors

3D Barrier Bags

Adasu Defense Textile

Affordable Funeral Supply

Bi Quadro

CEABIS

China Heaven Funeral Supplies

Classic Plastics

Coccato & Mezzetti S.r.l.

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Private Limited (DESCO)

EIHF Isofroid

EkoMed

ELCYA

ESCO

EMS Mobil Sistemler A.Ş.

ERENLER MEDİKAL

FERNO

Flexmort

FRIM d.o.o.

Hitas Ortopedi First Yardim ve Saglik Urunleri San.Tic. Ltd.Sti

HYGECO

J Chemical

Kanpur Plastipack Limited (KPL)

Leboo Healthcare Products

Medical Products

Med-Tex

MFC International

Mobimedical

Mortech Manufacturing

Paper Pak Industries

Peerless Plastics

Salam International

SM Scientific Instruments

Spencer Italia s.r.l.

Shotton Parmed

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

Span Surgical

The One Packing Solution

Vision Medical

Van Oostveen Medical B.V.

