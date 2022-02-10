Director/PDMR shareholding

| Source: Shell International B.V. Shell International B.V.

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 10, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
CurrencyEUR
Price (Average)€24.54
Volume120,000
Total€2,944,293.34
Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 

 
Volume120,000
Price€24.54
Total€2,944,293.34
 


Date of TransactionFebruary 8, 2022
Place of TransactionEuronext Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Full breakdown of transaction

 
Total Quantity Price (€)Total for trade (€)
94424.6023,222.40
48724.6011,980.20
3,47224.6085,411.20
79724.6019,606.20
1,97524.6048,585.00
1,60424.5939,442.36
88224.5921,688.38
1,61724.5739,729.69
2,32824.5657,175.68
93924.5523,052.45
2,24024.5554,992.00
1,17124.5528,748.05
28924.557,094.95
18024.554,419.00
1,03924.5525,507.45
1,79124.5543,969.05
1,16624.5428,613.64
1,06524.5326,124.45
3,42124.5383,917.13
86124.5321,120.33
3,80824.5393,410.24
76624.5318,789.98
1,56424.5638,411.84
14024.553,437.00
2,53824.5562,307.90
14024.553,437.00
5324.551,301.15
5024.541,227.00
81224.5419,926.48
6,05224.53148,455.56
28224.546,920.28
30624.537,506.18
5,98324.52146,703.16
38124.579,361.17
4424.561,080.64
95924.5623,553.04
29524.587,251.10
1,31524.5832,322.70
4324.561,056.08
33424.578,206.38
40024.579,828.00
75124.5718,452.07
2,07024.5750,859.90
2,10524.5651,698.80
76124.5618,690.16
1,52124.5537,340.55
56624.5513,895.30
1,67224.5541,047.60
2,35724.5557,864.35
4824.531,177.44
87424.5521,456.70
2,24224.5354,996.26
2,49524.5361,202.35
2,41324.5259,166.76
1,18124.5228,958.12
7024.531,717.10
1724.54417.18
82024.5520,131.00
81524.5420,000.10
2,51324.5461,669.02
20924.545,128.86
69624.5417,079.84
3,25724.5379,894.21
1,46624.5235,946.32
90124.5222,092.52
76324.5118,701.13
9024.522,206.80
61524.5215,079.80
39924.539,787.47
49224.5312,068.76
124.5324.53
1,34324.5332,943.79
2,29324.5256,224.36
1,99024.5248,794.80
55124.5013,499.50
1,05424.5025,823.00
1,08724.5026,631.50
1,49824.4936,686.02
18724.484,577.76
57024.4813,953.60
324.4973.47
75824.5118,578.58
1,11124.5027,219.50
22024.505,390.00
72724.5017,811.50
1,34324.5032,903.50
74124.5018,154.50
83324.5120,416.83
1,41424.5134,657.14
9724.502,376.50
96724.5023,691.50
5024.491,224.50
70024.4917,143.00
1,60224.5039,249.00
82724.5020,261.50
4,72824.50115,836.00
73324.5017,958.50
1,01724.5024,916.50
14324.503,503.50
2,00024.5049,000.00
70024.5017,150.00
 

 

 		  
Total shares tradedWeighted Average price (€)Total sale value (€)
120,00024.542,944,293.34