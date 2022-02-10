Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
February 10, 2022
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price (Average)
|€24.54
|Volume
|120,000
|Total
|€2,944,293.34
|Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Volume
|120,000
|Price
|€24.54
|Total
|€2,944,293.34
|Date of Transaction
|February 8, 2022
|Place of Transaction
|Euronext Amsterdam
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|944
|24.60
|23,222.40
|487
|24.60
|11,980.20
|3,472
|24.60
|85,411.20
|797
|24.60
|19,606.20
|1,975
|24.60
|48,585.00
|1,604
|24.59
|39,442.36
|882
|24.59
|21,688.38
|1,617
|24.57
|39,729.69
|2,328
|24.56
|57,175.68
|939
|24.55
|23,052.45
|2,240
|24.55
|54,992.00
|1,171
|24.55
|28,748.05
|289
|24.55
|7,094.95
|180
|24.55
|4,419.00
|1,039
|24.55
|25,507.45
|1,791
|24.55
|43,969.05
|1,166
|24.54
|28,613.64
|1,065
|24.53
|26,124.45
|3,421
|24.53
|83,917.13
|861
|24.53
|21,120.33
|3,808
|24.53
|93,410.24
|766
|24.53
|18,789.98
|1,564
|24.56
|38,411.84
|140
|24.55
|3,437.00
|2,538
|24.55
|62,307.90
|140
|24.55
|3,437.00
|53
|24.55
|1,301.15
|50
|24.54
|1,227.00
|812
|24.54
|19,926.48
|6,052
|24.53
|148,455.56
|282
|24.54
|6,920.28
|306
|24.53
|7,506.18
|5,983
|24.52
|146,703.16
|381
|24.57
|9,361.17
|44
|24.56
|1,080.64
|959
|24.56
|23,553.04
|295
|24.58
|7,251.10
|1,315
|24.58
|32,322.70
|43
|24.56
|1,056.08
|334
|24.57
|8,206.38
|400
|24.57
|9,828.00
|751
|24.57
|18,452.07
|2,070
|24.57
|50,859.90
|2,105
|24.56
|51,698.80
|761
|24.56
|18,690.16
|1,521
|24.55
|37,340.55
|566
|24.55
|13,895.30
|1,672
|24.55
|41,047.60
|2,357
|24.55
|57,864.35
|48
|24.53
|1,177.44
|874
|24.55
|21,456.70
|2,242
|24.53
|54,996.26
|2,495
|24.53
|61,202.35
|2,413
|24.52
|59,166.76
|1,181
|24.52
|28,958.12
|70
|24.53
|1,717.10
|17
|24.54
|417.18
|820
|24.55
|20,131.00
|815
|24.54
|20,000.10
|2,513
|24.54
|61,669.02
|209
|24.54
|5,128.86
|696
|24.54
|17,079.84
|3,257
|24.53
|79,894.21
|1,466
|24.52
|35,946.32
|901
|24.52
|22,092.52
|763
|24.51
|18,701.13
|90
|24.52
|2,206.80
|615
|24.52
|15,079.80
|399
|24.53
|9,787.47
|492
|24.53
|12,068.76
|1
|24.53
|24.53
|1,343
|24.53
|32,943.79
|2,293
|24.52
|56,224.36
|1,990
|24.52
|48,794.80
|551
|24.50
|13,499.50
|1,054
|24.50
|25,823.00
|1,087
|24.50
|26,631.50
|1,498
|24.49
|36,686.02
|187
|24.48
|4,577.76
|570
|24.48
|13,953.60
|3
|24.49
|73.47
|758
|24.51
|18,578.58
|1,111
|24.50
|27,219.50
|220
|24.50
|5,390.00
|727
|24.50
|17,811.50
|1,343
|24.50
|32,903.50
|741
|24.50
|18,154.50
|833
|24.51
|20,416.83
|1,414
|24.51
|34,657.14
|97
|24.50
|2,376.50
|967
|24.50
|23,691.50
|50
|24.49
|1,224.50
|700
|24.49
|17,143.00
|1,602
|24.50
|39,249.00
|827
|24.50
|20,261.50
|4,728
|24.50
|115,836.00
|733
|24.50
|17,958.50
|1,017
|24.50
|24,916.50
|143
|24.50
|3,503.50
|2,000
|24.50
|49,000.00
|700
|24.50
|17,150.00
|
|Total shares traded
|Weighted Average price (€)
|Total sale value (€)
|120,000
|24.54
|2,944,293.34