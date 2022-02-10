Stanton Chase International Announces Appointment of Stuart Glassman as Executive Search Director

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global executive search firm Stanton Chase International announced that Stuart Glassman, a proven retained search professional with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, has joined the Stanton Chase Mid-Atlantic office in Baltimore as a Director.



Former International Chairman and current Managing Director Mickey Matthews remarked, “I’m delighted to welcome Stuart to the Stanton Chase global team. Stuart’s deep consultative search experience combined with his broad business background and client leadership expertise will make him an immediate asset to both our domestic and international teams and clients.”

Glassman has completed numerous C-level and direct report leadership team assignments across a broad spectrum of industry segments and functional roles. He brings strong strategic and problem-solving skills, as well as a proven track record of hiring diversified talent that adds lasting value to his clients’ businesses.

Glassman will bring his expertise to Stanton Chase Practice Group verticals including Consumer Products and Services, Industrial and Technology.

“I am excited and privileged to join Stanton Chase and work for a top 10 global firm with an amazingly talented and passionate team of search professionals,” said Glassman. “I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and bringing my understanding of clients’ business needs and culture to Stanton Chase.”

Prior to joining Stanton Chase, Glassman was Senior Vice President and Practice Leader with a national boutique executive search firm. As a member of the their leadership team, he was the firm’s top producer, successfully completing numerous national C-level and direct report searches for several category leading clients.

For more information about Stanton Chase, visit: stantonchase.com

For more information about Stuart Glassman, visit: https://www.stantonchase.com/consultant/stuart-glassman/

