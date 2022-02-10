Xactly Beats Their Best with 86% Growth in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off a new year at its annual revenue event, Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced it closed the best year in company history. Experiencing 86% year-over-year growth for FY22, the company's success was fueled by unmatched solutions, customer support, world-class leadership, and global adoption.



Xactly charged into 2021 as the established leader in Sales Performance Management (SPM) after being named a Leader in Gartner’s SPM Magic Quadrant for a seventh consecutive year. A year into the pandemic, Xactly supported customers through considerable change, approaching its own inflection point as the Revenue Operations (RevOps) category shifted: the need for agile sales planning, data-driven forecasting, and plans to ease attrition reached a critical peak. Xactly’s evolution from SPM to the premier data-driven intelligent revenue platform redefined Revenue Operations as the only forecasting and RevOps solution with 17 years of proprietary sales performance data at the center.

“We’ve helped enterprises navigate complex revenue operations during the pandemic, providing customers with the data and expertise they needed to be able to create higher quality and resilient revenue,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “Looking at 2022, we are primed and ready to redefine by expanding RevOps with data-driven intelligence.”

Building Revenue Resilience

Delivering revenue predictability is essential for companies needing to accurately forecast sales – especially in a more dynamic sales environment brought on by the pandemic. Xactly Forecasting was launched in the first quarter after making an acquisition of a top artificial intelligence company, expanding Xactly beyond SPM to set a new standard for data-driven decision making and delivering a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end platform for RevOps.

Redefining the category led to global adoption with a regional expansion in the APAC region with the launch of Xactly Forecasting in Japan, while customers like MetaCompliance achieved forecasting accuracy of nearly 100 percent and greater revenue predictability since implementing Xactly Forecasting.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Companies thought they had years to implement their digital transformation, and overnight that changed. To be competitive, transformation timelines accelerated exponentially. In the second quarter, Xactly Transform launched as a complementary revenue transformation service, helping clients accelerate digital modernization by creating a strategy, building the business case for these initiatives, and creating an execution roadmap.

For global manufacturer and service provider Flowserve , this period brought the biggest instability their company had dealt with since being established over 230 years ago. Customers like Flowserve needed the agility to pivot and the assurance that their strategy was effective, and Xactly Transform enabled Flowserve to adapt sales plans nimbly with actionable sales performance insights in real-time.

Collaboration is key to transformation: Xactly works with partners to help customers expedite smart technology adoption. Most notably, partnerships with Salesforce, Oracle, and Microsoft.

Motivating and retaining top talent

With 47 million people exiting the workforce in 2021, the Great Resignation impacted every sales team across industries. Xactly Incent not only offered a means to manage complex incentive compensation programs, but it also provided valuable data on sales teams to inform customers when their sales representatives might consider moving to another company.

CI Global Asset Management reduced errors by 10 percent, saving the company tens of thousands in revenue, using Xactly Incent, and creating a competitive advantage to retain top performers. Xactly Incent manages the toughest incentive compensation management challenges and delivers the results that matter for everyone from Compensation to HR – critical to motivating and retaining sales teams.

Building Momentum

The results are showing: FY22 served as a milestone year for company growth but also established Xactly as a premier workplace, generating incredible results for customers. In 2021, Xactly won 17 awards, recognizing workplace culture, product innovation, and leadership success.

For an eighth consecutive year, Xactly was named a top workplace in four different global regions: 2021 Great Places to Work. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform was awarded eight different product awards for innovation, illustrating the successful shift from SPM to Intelligent Revenue. And at the helm, Xactly’s leadership. The leadership behind Xactly’s culture and customer experience were recognized with six leadership awards, including Best in Biz Sales Executive of the Year.

