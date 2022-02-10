Spigen's New Player, Cryo Armor, Enters Samsung's Galaxy for the S22 Ultra

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for consistently pushing its limits, Spigen makes its next breakthrough with its Cryo Armor case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Its innovative cooling feature helps regulate the device's temperature for optimal performance and serves as a testament to Spigen's promise to be ever-improving.

Spigen's commitment to expand within its industry led to noticing a trend within the growing popularity of mobile gaming. With this, a need for cases that could prevent devices overheating from gaming and heavy usage was pinpointed and Spigen took on the challenge.

From the start, it was clear that ventilation would be a key component. Many different designs were made, but initial attempts were not meeting Spigen's quality standards. That is, until the tenth and final try.

After months of testing, the Cryo Armor case was created. Built to protect and most importantly, built to cool, Cryo Armor is the perfect functional and stylish addition to Spigen's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lineup.

ArticFlow Technology™, Cryo Armor's new feature, is a multi-layer design made of graphite and silicone. This combination works effectively together to absorb and release excess heat, keeping the device temperature down and ready to game on.

Keeping true to Spigen's protection-first mindset, Cryo Armor is suited up with a non-slip side grip design and bumper guards for that extra drop protection.

Spigen also leveled up their style game with the brilliant AirCube design. Aside from its ventilation purposes, the sleek, cobalt blue peeking through the futuristic pattern makes the case look just as good as it performs.

Currently exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Cryo Armor is available on Amazon. It's dangerous to have your S22 Ultra go alone, so take Cryo Armor with it.

With over 14 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

