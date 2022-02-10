Sohi Eye Care Announces Grand Opening of hEYEdrate Spa in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether the condition is acute or chronic, dry eye syndrome can negatively impact a person's eye health and overall quality of life. That's why the team at Sohi Eye Care is excited to announce the grand opening of the hEYEdrate Spa. At the hEYEdrate Spa, the Raleigh optometrists use various state-of-the-art diagnostic tests and treatment options to reduce the severity and frequency of dry eye syndrome. One of the cutting-edge treatments the hEYEdrate Spa provides is Marco Equinox Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT). Sohi Eye Care is the only eye care practice in the Raleigh area to offer this convenient and comfortable treatment for dry eye syndrome.



Meibomian gland dysfunction is a common cause of dry eye syndrome. Meibomian glands produce the oil that makes the top layer of the tear film. This oily layer prevents the eyes from drying out too quickly, making the meibomian glands essential for healthy tears. If these glands are blocked, this is known as meibomian gland dysfunction, which causes dry eye syndrome.

Low Level Light Therapy is a non-invasive, outpatient treatment developed by NASA for effectively treating dry eye syndrome caused by meibomian gland dysfunction. LLLT uses specially designed LED lights to gently warm up the eyelids, unclogging the meibomian glands to release the oils. This treatment only takes 15 minutes, and patients often notice immediate results with no recovery time needed. Most patients report the treatment feeling like a warm compress that causes no pain or discomfort.

Dr. Sohi says that "Low Level Light Therapy has proven to be effective for treating both children and adults suffering from dry eye syndrome when eye drops or topical medications do not seem to work." Patients looking for professional treatment for dry eye syndrome are welcome to learn more about how Low Level Light Therapy at the hEYEdrate Spa can help.

