Personal Lubricant Market Size to Reach $2.11 Billion by 2027. Huge Growth Opportunity for Female-Centric Products – Arizton

According to the latest Arizton research report, the personal lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% during the period 2021−2027.

Personal Lubricant Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $2.11 BILLION (2027) CAGR 8.86% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET Latin America MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Gender, Distribution Channel and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The most important and immediate need for sexual wellness products exists among women and girls. The female gender accounts for just around 18.79% share of the global personal lubricants market, and there is a huge growth opportunity in the market for female-centric products. Vendors that can increase their ability to reach out to the female population are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the market.

Demographical factors such as age, population, GDP, disposable income, and others play a significant role in the personal lubricant market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have a significant penetration of personal lubricant usage owing to better education and high income.

Despite having a lower awareness of sexual wellness product usage than regions such as Europe and North America, the APAC held a significant share in the global personal lubricants market due to the presence of the most populous countries, China and India.

The APAC region holds a share of over 27.18% in the global personal lubricants market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.91% between 2021 and 2027. This is due to increasing awareness about sex education and improving the disposable income of people in the region.

The increased adoption of personal lubricants can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable sexual wellness products. For instance, one of the major reasons for the growing demand for personal lubricants can be associated with the rising demand for sex toys worldwide. End-users apply personal lubricants to these toys to ease their penetration.

Vendors and retailers are capitalizing on the growing interest among consumers. There are constant efforts by vendors to leverage this shift to disassociate the stigma, taboo, and the label of pornography attached to the market and shift personal lubricants to mainstream shelves.

Selling personal lubricants through supermarkets rather than independent pharmacies would mean lower margins because costs are higher, but on the other hand, sales volumes would be greater.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, gender, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 27 other vendors

Personal Lubricant Market – Segmentation

Many condom manufacturers such as Church & Dwight, Karex, and Thai Nippon Rubber Industry have started to offer a wide range of water-based, condom-compatible sexual lubricants in the market. These lubricants use hydrophilic polymers that are claimed to be bio-adhesive and offer long-lasting moisturizing effects. It is common among vendors to add preservatives in water-based sexual lubricants to prevent microbial growth.

The market is mostly male-centric. Products catering to males held more than 80% share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2021. However, the market has witnessed a rise in demand for female-centric products over the past few years.

Sexual lubricants are also available to end-users through online OEMs' e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress. Offline retail sales constituted 64.80% of the distribution model, and online sales accounted for the rest..



Market Segmentation by Product

Water-Based

Silicone-Based

Oil-Based

Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline Retail Specialty Stores Mass Market Players Drug Stores/Pharmacies Grocery Stores

Online Retail

Personal Lubricant Market – Dynamics

The marketing of sexual lubricants is one of the manufacturers' most important areas of concern. Along with product development, vendors are also focusing on choosing the appropriate distribution channels for products. Vendors are also devising effective advertising strategies to lure end-users. Further, they are also following aggressive pricing strategies to market their products among end-users. Vendors are now using online platforms to make their customers aware of their products and educate them about them. The growing internet penetration worldwide has made it possible to choose the right type of sexual lubricants and use the same among end-customers. End-users are also using different online platforms to compare various products. For instance, online retailers such as Amazon, eBay, Topco Sales, Lovehoney, and Ann Summers offer a comparative analysis of multiple types and brands of sexual lubricants. Thus, vendors use these platforms to promote their products and lure a wider customer base.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Internet Shaping Purchasing Behavior

Introduction of Private-Label Brands

High Availability of Sexual Lubricants

Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone

Personal Lubricant Market – Geography

Although the penetration of sexual wellness products in the region is much lower than in developed economies, APAC could be looked upon as a potential market for these products, including sexual lubricants, during the forecast period. The annual saving ratio in APAC countries is higher than that in the US and European countries. China's average annual saving ratio is about 50%, while that of India and South Korea is over 30%. Thus, these figures make APAC the largest potential market for sexual lubricants during the forecast period. However, the low availability of such products in retail stores in this region could restrain market growth over the next few years. The higher per capita disposable income will enhance end-user spending sentiments, leading to a rise in expenditure on sexual well-being products such as contraceptives and other sexual hygiene products, including sexual lubricants, in these countries during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Spain Poland Sweden Denmark Norway

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Singapore New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Thailand

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Peru Chile

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa





Major Vendors

LifeStyles ( LifeStyles Holdco Pte ltd)

Church & Dwight

Karex Berhad

Reckitt Benckiser Group

BioFilm



Other Prominent Vendors

Bodywise

B.Cumming

CalExotics

Cupid Limited

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

Empowered Products

Good Clean Love

Guy & O’Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HLL Lifecare Ltd

ID Lubricants

Innovus Pharma

Kaamastra

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

PHE

PJUR Group

Sensuous Beauty

Sliquid

The Yes Yes Company

Tenga

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

XR



Explore our health and wellness profile to know more about the industry.

