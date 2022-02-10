Proactive news headlines including Empower Clinics, Kovo HealthTech, Thunderbird Entertainment, Cypress Development and Gungnir

New York , Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Predictmedix highlights transformational growth and key achievements as it reviews 2021 click here
- Canaccord Genuity happy with Silvercorp Metals 3Q results, citing strong margins, healthy balance sheet as catalysts for 'Buy' rating click here
- ME2C Environmental wins new supply business at another Midwest plant operated by large utility customer click here
- Empower Clinics strikes partnership with one of North America's largest terminal operators to provide COVID-19 testing services click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment appoints industry veteran Lana Castleman as its new marketing and communications director click here
- Ridgeline Minerals set for 5,500 metre drill program at flagship Selena project, Nevada click here
- Kovo HealthTech and HybridChart announce strategic partnership click here
- Electra Battery Materials wins key permit for its Ontario refinery click here
- Alpine 4 Holdings says subsidiary Vayu has successfully incorporated solid-state batteries into its Autonomous G1 Drone click here
- Dalrada names Dr Aboo Nasar as medical director of Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness center in San Diego click here
- Recruiter.com says Recruiter Index for January reveals candidates continue to prefer remote working click here
- The Valens Company ships first batch of beverages from its Greater Toronto Area manufacturing facility; inks beverage manufacturing partnership click here
- SPYR Technologies subsidiary Applied Magix expanding the airing schedule of its MagixDrive national commercial click here
- Snowline Gold announces more positive drill assays from Valley bulk-tonnage gold target at Rogue project click here
- Biocept appoints Darrell Taylor as its new chief compliance officer click here
- Cypress Development completes two-week lithium extraction test at Nevada pilot plant click here
- Globex Mining says Excellon reports intersections of silver, lead, and zinc at Silver City project in Germany click here
- Los Andes Copper reports encouraging assays from its Phase I drill program at the Vizcachitas copper project in Chile click here
- New Pacific Metals encouraged by last year's discovery drill program at Carangas project in Bolivia click here
- SpotLite360 announces private placement to raise up to $3M click here
- BetterLife Pharma launches its new corporate website click here
- Cabral Gold continues its high-grade gold run at the Central target on its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here
- GR Silver Mining hits high-grade gold and silver at its Plomosas project in Mexico click here
- G Mining Ventures delivers new robust feasibility study for its Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil click here
- Plurilock says Aurora Systems receives US$304,000 purchase order from California state utility organization click here
- Vox receives first royalty payment from Segilola Gold project click here
- Victory Resources starts drilling at Smokey lithium property in Nevada click here
- BioVaxys Technology closes first tranche of C$1M non-brokered private placement click here
- Soma Gold set for 20,000 metres of drilling at Colombia properties this year as it unveils second phase of five year plan click here
- Gungnir identifies twin conductor at Lappvattnet nickel project in Sweden click here
- Else Nutrition appoints pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition expert Dr Carlos Lifschitz to its scientific advisory board click here
- CULT Food Science makes donation to support New Harvest's cellular agriculture research click here
- Agra Ventures records up to $491,000 in wholesale cannabis revenue in the past two months click here
- AMPD Ventures closes C$1.1M technology sale to leading digital media firm click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com