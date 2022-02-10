Associa McKay Management Selected to Oversee Two New Communities

Birmingham, AL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management has been selected to manage two new Alabama communities.

The expert leaders at Associa McKay Management will partner with the board of directors for a historic uptown Homewood, Alabama association. Located within walking distance of a wide selection of charming shops, restaurants, cafes, and parks, this 75-unit community is a mixed-use development of condominium and commercial space.

The branch also added a community in Alabaster, Alabama to its growing client portfolio. Residents in this 129-unit association enjoy being just minutes from shopping and an array of public parks. As the new managing agent, Associa McKay Management will provide a comprehensive range of lifestyle and management services for the board and the community’s residents.

“As our dedicated team continues to expand its community reach and develop new partnerships, we remain focused on providing expertise and outstanding management services that are specifically designed to help each client achieve and maintain their unique community vision,” stated Morgan Place, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa McKay Management president. “We look forward to successful partnerships with both of these new clients for years to come.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

