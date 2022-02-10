All You Can Books Trends at 100k+ Installs on Mobile App Stores

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 100,000 installs on the All You Can Books Google App, this digital book subscription service has become a new leader in the e-books industry. The application offers ardent book lovers unlimited and instant access to over 30,000 top quality audiobooks, eBooks, Foreign Language Courses and thousands of Podcasts.

The range of genres available in the All You Can Books Apple App is a contributing factor to its high star ratings, as well. Readers are intrigued with titles from extended categories such as Romance, Action/Adventure, Children's Books, Crime/Mystery, Business, Self-Help, History, Science Fiction and more.

All You Can Books offers a free trial period of 30 days, readers can download as many books and podcasts as possible directly to their devices. This way, they get to keep all their favorite books even if they decide not to proceed to subscribe after the end of the trial period. From the All You Can Books ShopperApproved reviews, Teresa V. said: "Signing up was a breeze, compared to other apps or sources I've tried. So far, So Good!"

This e-books platform also ensures that the apps are kept updated daily with new books. Readers can therefore discover new selections, new authors and titles daily. Furthermore, the apps are designed to be super user-friendly so that readers can navigate their way without stress. Audiobooks lovers can playback audio and pause at any time as the app remembers where they left off. Unlike other audiobook apps, readers can select from five available playback speeds. Users can again create bookmarks to quickly access selected points in the books and pause or restart an incomplete download.

According to Tywana, one of the many All You Can Books Trustpilot reviews: "I really appreciate how easy to sign up, I do love how the books are categorized and the way they are organized. The website is very user friendly. Beginners and experts can use the website with ease."

You can learn more about this service through any of the links in this article.

Company name: All You Can Books, LLC

Contact name: Yury Mintskovsky

Contact Email: pr@allyoucanbooks.com

Phone: (469) 223-7710

Address: 17304 Preston Road, STE 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Related Images











Image 1: All You Can Books - Unlimited Audiobook Subscription Service





Official Logo for allyoucanbooks.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment