Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS)

On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a lawsuit against FirstCash and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act (“MLA”) by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB is seeking an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.

On this news, FirstCash share price declined $7.20, or 8.4%, to close at $78.64 per share on November 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% -- and often exceeding 200% -- in violation of the MLA and consent order between FirstCash’s predecessor and the CFPB for prior violations of the MLA (the “Order”); (2) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (3) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash’s violations of the MLA and the Order; and (4) as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash’s violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

