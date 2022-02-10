SHATTUCK LABS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Shattuck Labs, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STTK) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Shattuck securities between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, both dates included (the “Class Period”); or purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the October 2020 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).

On or about October 9, 2021, Shattuck conducted its IPO, selling approximately 13.7 million shares at $17.00 per share.

On November 9, 2021, Shattuck announced that it had terminated its Collaboration Agreement with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Takeda”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. The Company issued a press release stating that “Shattuck and Takeda mutually agreed” to the termination and that “the Company will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda.”

On this news, Shattuck’s stock fell $5.45, or 28%, to close at $13.59 per share on November 9, 2021, hereby injuring investors. On February 1, 2022, the Company’s share price closed at $6.99 per share, approximately 40% of its original IPO price.

